The Belgrade Stark Arena It will be the home of a Euroleague Final Four that, at first, was going to be held in Berlin. The matches in Serbia will be played between May 19 and 21 and the final will be played on Saturday for the first time in 18 years, since this has not happened since 2004 in Tel Avid (Israel).

In 2018, the Real Madrid lifted its tenth continental title by defeating Fenerbahce in this same scenario. In this way, the Serbian capital joins Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Berlin and Istanbul as the only cities that have hosted this event more than once.

Where is the Euroleague Final Four played?

The Stark Arena in Belgrade (Serbia) It will host the Euroleague Final Four for the 2021/2022 season. The pavilion, inaugurated in 2004, is one of the largest in Europe, with a capacity for more than 15,500 spectators.

What are the dates of the Final Four for the 2021/2022 season?

The final phase of the Euroleague will be played between Thursday May 19 and Saturday May 21. The two semifinals will take place on Thursday, while the grand final will be played on Saturday.

semifinals



Thursday, May 19 – First semifinal: 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 19 – Second semifinal: 9:00 p.m.

Final