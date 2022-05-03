Carlos Lara, three times scoring champion with the #zacatepec in the 57-58, 60-61 and 61-62 seasons. “El Charro” was born in Argentina but became a naturalized Mexican and even played with the Mexican team.#NostalgiaLigaMX pic.twitter.com/vIRFGdUIYX – Nostalgia Liga MX (@NostalgiaLigaMX) November 25, 2019

The first occurred in the 57-58 season, defending the colors of the Zacatepec, scoring 19 goals. In the 60-61 he repeated the feat and scored 22 points; a season later he tied with Salvador Reyes with 21 goals.

But in 2016, the Brazilian Amaury Epaminondas passed away, who arrived in 1962 with the Gold to be crowned in 62-63. Later with Toluca he reached a third scoring title. He scored a total of 117 goals in Mexico.

With the set of Prayed he won everything he wanted, and in the 62-63 and 64-65 seasons, he lifted the title of maximum net breaker, with 19 and 21 goals, respectively. The third came defending the colors of the Red Devils of Toluca scoring 21 points.

Enrique Borja beats a rival from Atlético Español

The striker marked an entire era in Mexico and with the America achieving in a row the scoring championships of 70-71 (20 goals), 71-72 (26 goals) and 72-73 (24 goals).

Carlos Hermosillo and Cruz Azul, champions in 1997.

Hermosillo won everything he wanted with Blue Cross and his golden age was in the 90’s, where he won the scoring championships in 93-94, 94-95 and 95-96.

A very young Luis García while he was a Pumas player.

Sergio Lira in a beautiful Tampico Madero uniform.

Unfortunately, the striker was never able to enjoy a scoring championship on his own, since the three times he achieved it he had to share it with another footballer.

Apertura 2014 (12 goals with Camilo Sanvezzo), Apertura 2015 (13 goals with Emmanuel Villa) and Apertura 2017 (11 goals with Avilés Hurtado).