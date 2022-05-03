Last weekend the regular phase of the Clausura 2022 Tournament concluded, and with it, André-Pierre Gignac was proclaimed the tournament’s scoring leader, scoring 11 goals.
Likewise, the French striker entered the select list of players who have been the greatest net breakers on 3 occasions, demonstrating his well-developed goalscoring instinct.
On this occasion we present you the soccer players who have been multi-champions in Liga MX. Players!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The player carlos lara He was one of the first to achieve the feat of being scoring champion three times.
The first occurred in the 57-58 season, defending the colors of the Zacatepec, scoring 19 goals. In the 60-61 he repeated the feat and scored 22 points; a season later he tied with Salvador Reyes with 21 goals.
For its part, Amaury Epaminondas He could also boast of having won the scoring championship in Mexican soccer three times.
With the set of Prayed he won everything he wanted, and in the 62-63 and 64-65 seasons, he lifted the title of maximum net breaker, with 19 and 21 goals, respectively. The third came defending the colors of the Red Devils of Tolucascoring 21 points.
what to say about Enrique Borja? Without a doubt, one of the best players that Mexican soccer has given. The former soccer player also knows what it means to win three goalscoring titles, and the best, consecutively.
The striker marked an entire era in Mexico and with the Americaachieving in a row the scoring championships of 70-71 (20 goals), 71-72 (26 goals) and 72-73 (24 goals).
The ‘Big One from Cerro Azul’, Carlos Hermosillowas also dispatched with the big spoon and won three scoring championships in a row in Aztec football.
Hermosillo won everything he wanted with Blue Crossand his golden age was in the 90’s, where he won the scoring championships in 93-94, 94-95 and 95-96.
Another of the soccer players who marked an era in Mexico was Luis Garcia. The now sports narrator is remembered for his goals and speed within the field, in addition to his triplet of scoring titles achieved, two of them consecutively with the Cougars, where he scored 26 and 24 goals; while the third was obtained when he played for Atlante, in Winter 97, reaching 12 points.
One of the greatest figures and legends that Tampico Madero has is Sergio Lira. The Mexican soccer player was proclaimed scoring champion 3 times with Jaiba Brava: Prode 85 (10 goals), Mexico 86 (14 goals) and 88-89 (29 goals). Without a doubt, an out of series.
One of the most prominent foreigners who has arrived in Mexico in recent years is Mauro Boselli. In a short time, the Argentine striker became one of the greatest figures in the history of the Green Lion Belliesbeing key in obtaining titles for the team and scoring goals.
Unfortunately, the striker was never able to enjoy a scoring championship on his own, since the three times he achieved it he had to share it with another footballer.
Apertura 2014 (12 goals with Camilo Sanvezzo), Apertura 2015 (13 goals with Emmanuel Villa) and Apertura 2017 (11 goals with Avilés Hurtado).
As we mentioned at the beginning of the note, the current scoring champion is Andre-Pierre Gignac. The French striker has won three scoring titles. The first was obtained in 2016, scoring 13 goals; the second came in the 2018 Apertura, scoring 14 goals; while on this occasion, in Clausura 2022, he scored 11 goals with the tigers.
#soccer #players #multiple #goal #scoring #champions #Liga
Leave a Reply