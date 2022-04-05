The

ONCE Eurojackpot has already left the winners of today’s draw, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The lucky ones are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 9, 10, 28, 38 and 48. The soles have gone to the numbers 8 and 12. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Bets.

The ONCE Eurojackpot accumulates 10 million euros. A very juicy pot with which to cover holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change cars. With the six zeros of the prize, many possibilities open up. To win money you have to hit both the combination made up of the five numbers and the two suns. The game consists of choosing five numbers between 1 and 50 in a bet that costs 2 euros. The Eurojackpot is held from Helsinki in which 17 European countries participate.

Eurojackpot prizes



The ONCE Eurojackpot distributes a minimum jackpot of 10 million euros that can rise to a maximum of 120 million euros if there are no winners. The Eurojackpot prizes are divided into 11 categories according to the correct answers:

– 1st Category (if you match the 5 numbers and the 2 suns)

– 2nd Category (5 numbers and 1 sun)

– 3rd Category (5 numbers)

– 4th Category (4 numbers and 2 soles)

– 5th Category (4 numbers and 1 sun)

– 6th Category (4 numbers)

– 7th Category (3 numbers and 2 soles)

– 8th Category (2 numbers and 2 soles)

– 9th Category (3 numbers and 1 sun)

– 10th Category (3 numbers)

– 11th Category (1 number and 2 soles)

– 12th Category (2 numbers and 1 sun)

The prize payment



The ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the

via online at ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, you will be sent an email to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

LA TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today’s Eurojackpot results offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.