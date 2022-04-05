Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Benfica vs. Liverpool: here, goals of the game and the assistance of Luis Díaz

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Liverpool vs. Inter

Liverpool celebrate after eliminating Inter in the Champions League.

Liverpool celebrate after eliminating Inter in the Champions League.

Champions League quarterfinal game.

A key match in the Champions League quarter-finals is the one between Portugal’s Benfica and England’s Liverpool.

In this last team, the Colombian Luis Díaz is the starter. The first goal came at minute 17 of the initial part by action of Ibrahima Konaté.

The second goal was scored by Sadio Mané, after a great assist from Luis Díaz.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Russian mercenaries operate in Kiev to assassinate Zelensky, according to The Times

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Benfica #Liverpool #goals #game #assistance #Luis #Díaz

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

'Metiche' questions Sigrid Bazán for having supported Castillo: "He put his hands on the fire for him"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.