January 2022 will see the return of one of HBO Max’s most popular dramas, Euphoria, season 2. With a premiere delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, fans of the plot with Zendaya will finally be able to see the return of the youth story to television.

In the final chapter, Rue suffered a relapse, while Jules left for New York. Meanwhile, Kat and Ethan reunited at the winter dance. For her part, Maddy stole a record from Nate’s room, which could expose an intriguing reality.

Euphoria Trailer, Season 2

What will we see in season 2 of Euphoria?

Season 2 of Euphoria will explore the aftermath of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) parting ways. So too, we’ll see what will happen to Rue as she goes through a drug relapse. In the trailer, she dances while her younger sister asks her if she had consumed anything.

When is Euphoria 2 released?

The second season of Euphoria will premiere on January 9, 2022 on HBO Max. With eight confirmed chapters, each one is expected to stream every Saturday.

Where can I see Euphoria 2?

Zendaya returns as Rue for Season 2 of Euphoria. Photo: HBO

Viewers will be able to tune in to HBO Max to watch Euphoria 2. Latin American fans will also see the series premiere on the same Sunday, January 9.

Schedule to see Euphoria, season 2

Mexico: 8.00 pm

Peru: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile: 11.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 pm

Cast of Euphoria, Season 2