The government of the state of Maranhão continues to monitor weather information and manage operations to assist municipalities affected by the heavy rains of recent days. Diagnosed with covid-19, Governor Flávio Dino is unable to observe the work closely, but continues to monitor the situation of municipalities through the state committee created to face the problem.

This Friday (7), the delegation led by deputy governor Carlos Brandão was in the municipalities of Mirador, Colinas and Grajaú to inspect the situation after the storms.

In Mirador, one of the cities most affected by the rains and where the rise in the level of the Itapecuru River caused the destruction of houses, the interruption of public roads and left more than 200 families homeless and displaced, some roads in the municipality began to be cleared with the reduction in the volume of water in the river in the last 24 hours.

Despite the more favorable scenario, the state of alert remains.

The state government has carried out the delivery of basic food baskets in cities affected by the storms. According to the Secretary of State for Government so far, 4,520 food baskets have been delivered. With 2,150 basic baskets for the city of Colinas and region, 1 thousand for the city of Mirador and 700 for the city of Imperatriz.

In a note released on Thursday, the Military Fire Department of Maranhão said that five cities in Maranhão declared a state of emergency. They are Mirador, Grajaú, Barra do Corda, Jatobá and Paraibano.

It is still according to the teams firefighters, vehicles and boats being felt for the most affected regions are happening by the rains.

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?