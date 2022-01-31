euphoriathe critically acclaimed series and one of the most successful of the American network HBO, not only catches by their stories. Millions of young people and adults are also hooked on the soundtrack of each episode. After a first season with a soundtrack composed and produced by the English singer Labrinththis installment of the teen drama promises to repeat the dish with each of those songs that have already left in the minds of viewers.
While in the first season original songs such as “All for us” and “Still don’t know my name” stand out, in the second part of the plot other exclusive songs from King’s wool and other great artists. Find out in this note what are the themes that musicalize each of your favorite scenes.
YOU CAN SEE: Euphoria 2, chapter 4: the pain that destroys Rue and that could give her a tragic end
Euphoria 2: what musical themes appear in each chapter?
|Song
|Interpreter
|Chapter
|Don’t be cruel
|billy swan
|2×01: Trying to get to heaven before they close the door
|Look at grandma
|Bo Diddley
|2X01
|Jump into the fire
|Harry Nilsson
|2X01
|Think (instrumental)
|Curtis Mayfield
|2X01
|Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic
|Issac Hayes
|2X01
|I want action
|poison
|2X01
|I walk on gilded splinters
|Johnny Jenkins
|2X01
|who am i
|The O’Jays
|2X01
|hit ’em up
|2Pac ft. outlaws
|2X01
|right down the line
|Gerry Rafferty
|2X01
|Dirty-work
|Steely Dan
|2X01
|Hypnotize
|The Notorious BIG
|2X01
|who’s that
|Virus Syndicate
|2X01
|just my luck
|David Fredericks
|2X01
|dead of night
|Orville Peck
|2X01
|runways
|black tuxedo
|2X01
|Back that azz up
|Juvenile ft. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne
|2X01
|uh yeah
|GLAM & COLBIE
|2X01
|ferrari
|Troyman
|2X01
|dirt
|bob
|2X01
|I can’t wait
|Nu Shooz
|2X01
|party up
|DMX
|2X01
|madonna
|Tarik
|2X01
|4,5,6
|Big Mali
|2X01
|Pull up
|Derek Minor ft. Greg James & THICC James
|2X01
|I just died (in your arms)
|Cutting Crew
|2X01
|live or die
|Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan
|2×02: out of touch
|Formula
|Labrinth
|2X02
|Come rain or come shine
|judy garland
|2X02
|Do what you want, be what you are
|Daryl Hall and John Oates
|2X02
|haunted
|Laura Les
|2X02
|She brings the rain
|Dog
|2X02
|return of the mack
|Mark Morrison
|2X02
|blue monk
|Thelonious Monk
|2X02
|Mistify
|INXS
|2×03: Ruminations: Big and Little Bullies
|Never let me down again (digitalism remix)
|Depeche Mode
|2×03
|the look
|Roxette
|2×03
|chains of love
|erasure
|2×03
|lips like sugar
|Echo and the Bunnymen
|2×03
|She sells sanctuary
|The Cult
|2×03
|It ain’t over ’til it’s over
|Lenny Kravitz
|2×03
|I can dream about you
|dan hartman
|2×03
|never tear us apart
|INXS
|2×03
|call me irresponsible
|Bobby Darin
|2×03
|As the flower
|Selena
|2×03
|emotions
|Brenda Lee
|2×03
|gangsta nation
|Westside Connection ft. Nate Dogg
|2×03
|If
|Jo Stafford
|2×03
|watercolor eyes
|King’s wool
|2×03
|I’ll be here in the morning
|Townes Van Zandt
|2×04: You who cannot see, think of those who can
|Sometimes I feel like a motherless child
|Mahalia Jackson
|2×04
|devil inside
|INXS
|2×04
|I was dancing in the lesbian bar
|Jonathan Richman
|2×04
|This is how we do it
|Montell Jordan
|2×04
|trademark USA
|Baby Keem
|2×04
|heart beat
|Network 7
|2×04
|Vitamin C
|Dog
|2×04
|Dance it
|Chika Di
|2×04
|Don’t cha
|The Pussycat Dolls ft. busta rhymes
|2×04
|Method of modern love
|Daryl Hall and John Oates
|2×04
|Drink before the war
|Sinead O’Connor
|2×04
|love like this
|Faith Evans
|2×04
|True
|Spandau-Ballet
|2×04
|need you tonight
|INXS
|2×04
What is Euphoria about?
The HBO original drama follows the life of Rue (played by Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict who goes back and forth in her rehabilitation process, as well as the stories of other teenagers who are part of her life. This is an honest, dark and exciting teen series.
YOU CAN SEE: Passion of hawks 2: meet the twins of Juan and Norma
Where to see Euphoria, season 2?
You can see the new season of euphoria through the streaming platform hbo max. Monthly subscriptions start at S/ 13.99. In addition, after the premiere of each chapter, you can see a summary every Monday in Cinema and Series from The Republic.
Leave a Reply