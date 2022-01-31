euphoriathe critically acclaimed series and one of the most successful of the American network HBO, not only catches by their stories. Millions of young people and adults are also hooked on the soundtrack of each episode. After a first season with a soundtrack composed and produced by the English singer Labrinththis installment of the teen drama promises to repeat the dish with each of those songs that have already left in the minds of viewers.

While in the first season original songs such as “All for us” and “Still don’t know my name” stand out, in the second part of the plot other exclusive songs from King’s wool and other great artists. Find out in this note what are the themes that musicalize each of your favorite scenes.

Euphoria 2: what musical themes appear in each chapter?

Song Interpreter Chapter Don't be cruel billy swan 2×01: Trying to get to heaven before they close the door Look at grandma Bo Diddley 2X01 Jump into the fire Harry Nilsson 2X01 Think (instrumental) Curtis Mayfield 2X01 Hyperbolicsyllabicsesquedalymistic Issac Hayes 2X01 I want action poison 2X01 I walk on gilded splinters Johnny Jenkins 2X01 who am i The O'Jays 2X01 hit 'em up 2Pac ft. outlaws 2X01 right down the line Gerry Rafferty 2X01 Dirty-work Steely Dan 2X01 Hypnotize The Notorious BIG 2X01 who's that Virus Syndicate 2X01 just my luck David Fredericks 2X01 dead of night Orville Peck 2X01 runways black tuxedo 2X01 Back that azz up Juvenile ft. Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne 2X01 uh yeah GLAM & COLBIE 2X01 ferrari Troyman 2X01 dirt bob 2X01 I can't wait Nu Shooz 2X01 party up DMX 2X01 madonna Tarik 2X01 4,5,6 Big Mali 2X01 Pull up Derek Minor ft. Greg James & THICC James 2X01 I just died (in your arms) Cutting Crew 2X01 live or die Noah Cyrus & Lil Xan 2×02: out of touch Formula Labrinth 2X02 Come rain or come shine judy garland 2X02 Do what you want, be what you are Daryl Hall and John Oates 2X02 haunted Laura Les 2X02 She brings the rain Dog 2X02 return of the mack Mark Morrison 2X02 blue monk Thelonious Monk 2X02 Mistify INXS 2×03: Ruminations: Big and Little Bullies Never let me down again (digitalism remix) Depeche Mode 2×03 the look Roxette 2×03 chains of love erasure 2×03 lips like sugar Echo and the Bunnymen 2×03 She sells sanctuary The Cult 2×03 It ain't over 'til it's over Lenny Kravitz 2×03 I can dream about you dan hartman 2×03 never tear us apart INXS 2×03 call me irresponsible Bobby Darin 2×03 As the flower Selena 2×03 emotions Brenda Lee 2×03 gangsta nation Westside Connection ft. Nate Dogg 2×03 If Jo Stafford 2×03 watercolor eyes King's wool 2×03 I'll be here in the morning Townes Van Zandt 2×04: You who cannot see, think of those who can Sometimes I feel like a motherless child Mahalia Jackson 2×04 devil inside INXS 2×04 I was dancing in the lesbian bar Jonathan Richman 2×04 This is how we do it Montell Jordan 2×04 trademark USA Baby Keem 2×04 heart beat Network 7 2×04 Vitamin C Dog 2×04 Dance it Chika Di 2×04 Don't cha The Pussycat Dolls ft. busta rhymes 2×04 Method of modern love Daryl Hall and John Oates 2×04 Drink before the war Sinead O'Connor 2×04 love like this Faith Evans 2×04 True Spandau-Ballet 2×04 need you tonight INXS 2×04

What is Euphoria about?

The HBO original drama follows the life of Rue (played by Zendaya), a 17-year-old drug addict who goes back and forth in her rehabilitation process, as well as the stories of other teenagers who are part of her life. This is an honest, dark and exciting teen series.

Storn Reid plays Gia Bennett, Rue’s sister in the teen series. Photo: HBO Max

Where to see Euphoria, season 2?

You can see the new season of euphoria through the streaming platform hbo max. Monthly subscriptions start at S/ 13.99. In addition, after the premiere of each chapter, you can see a summary every Monday in Cinema and Series from The Republic.