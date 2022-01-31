The app will gradually come to both consoles, and players will be able to link their PSN ID in a matter of seconds.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 31, 2022, 23:23 16 comments

After waiting several months, Discord is finally ready to hit Sony consoles. Users in the United States of both PS4 and PS5 will see the availability of the famous application in the following days, with more countries enjoying the same benefit later.

The game you are enjoying on PS4 or PS5 will be shown as your activityDiscord“If you’ve ever connected your Discord account to other service that allows you to show your activity, it works in a similar way here”, say the words inside the Official site from Discord. “Once your Discord account is linked, the game you are playing on PS4 or PS5 will be shown as your activity“.

PlayStation users will have the option to display their PlayStation Network ID on Discord, so friends within this app can easily search for and add them across Sony consoles. “It’s especially great to know if your friend is playing a title with cross play on another platform,” added Discord.

How do you link your PSN ID to your Discord account? You will need to open Discord, and locate the ‘Connections’ option within ‘User Options’. Here, you will see a newly added logo of PlayStation, same that when selecting it, it will allow you to complete the link between your two accounts.

Discord was founded in 2015 as a platform focused on gamers, allowing them to stay in touch while playing online. Today, the application reports about 140 million of users each month, with many of its communities centered around different games and franchises. “Our mission is to bring Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on consoles and mobiles,” said SIE CEO, Jim Ryan, when they just talked about the union of both brands.

More about: Discord, PS4, PS5 and Sony.