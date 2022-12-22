EU | The Greek politician at the heart of the bribery scandal remains in prison

Eva Kaili has told her lawyer that she feels that she was dragged along because of her spouse. The spouse is still in custody.

22.12. 14:26 | Updated 22.12. 19:56

Brussels

The bribery scandal the former vice-president of the EU Parliament, who was dismissed from his position because of this Eva Kaili remains incarcerated.

Kaili was heard at the Brussels court on Thursday morning. He asserted his innocence and demanded to be released from prison.

The hearing took place behind closed doors. Kaili’s lawyer has told the media that Kaili feels that she has been snared by her spouse and also by the accused in the bribery case by Francesco Giorgi because of.

Kaili was arrested on December 9 in a long-prepared operation by the Belgian police, in which 1.5 million euros in cash were confiscated from him and his relatives. Kail’s father was caught with 750,000 euros in his suitcase at a hotel near the EU Parliament.

At the moment, it is suspected that the money wholesale is behind Qatar, which bribed those working in the EU Parliament and its leeches in order to get advocates.

Eva Kaili visited Qatar on October 31 to talk with Minister Ali bin Samikh al-Marr.

Greek In addition to Kail, the police initially arrested three other people.

They are all Italians: in addition to Giorgi, there is also a former MP and a current lobbyist still imprisoned Pier Panzeri. He was also imprisoned Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, who heads the Brussels-based human rights organization No Peace Without Justice. He was released last week.

Case has also caused turmoil in EU institutions other than the Parliament, and according to the darkest estimates, it is only a matter of time when the investigation expands to the current EU Commission.

The commission has already requested an explanation from the former commissioner, a Greek From Dimitris Avramopouloswho quit as commissioner in November 2019. He has accepted a 60,000 euro reward in 2021 after working for the Fight Impunity NGO founded by Pier Panzer.

At issue is whether Avramopoulos complied with the Commission’s lobbying rules when he promoted the NGO’s cause.

Former commissioners have a grace period of two years, during which they must inform the commission of their new duties and avoid duties that have a conflict of interest with the duties they held in the commission.