Qatar 2022 It’s over, but it’s still going on. The Fifa announced the 10 best goals of the World Cup on Wednesday, and as expected the list generated controversy. With several conspicuous absences, voting is now open so that the public can vote for their favorite before 6 pm this Thursday.

The most curious thing is that two fundamental goals did not appear in the Argentine consecration: the goal of Ángel Di María, who established the 2-0 partial against France in the grand final, and that of Julián Álvarez against Poland, after 28 touches between all the albiceleste field players, for example.

Nor does any of the seven that Lionel Messi scored appear: not counting the four that were penalties, Fifa did not include his shot from outside the area against Mexico, for example. Not even his monumental play against Croatia, in which he served Álvarez the third goal.

This year the tournament broke the record, having scored 172 goals, a figure that exceeded the 171 scored in the France 1998 and Brazil 2014 editions.

The ten best goals of the World Cup

Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) vs. Argentina

Richarlison (Brazil) vs. Serbian

Richarlison (Brazil) vs. South Korea

Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) vs. Ecuador

Enzo Fernandez (Argentina) vs. Mexico

Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) vs. Serbian

Luis Chavez (Mexico) vs. Saudi Arabia

Kylian Mbappe (France) vs. Poland

Paik Seung-Ho (South Korea) vs. Brazil

Neymar (Brazil) vs. Croatia

