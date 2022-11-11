The European Union extended the sanctions against these Chavismo officials until November 14, 2023. The measure affects officials who, according to the EU, have enriched themselves with the nation’s assets and have violated human rights in that country.

This action was announced in the midst of the expected meeting in Paris between the Venezuelan regime and the opposition, which has been “a greater rapprochement” and should allow the resumption of dialogue in Mexico, assured Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The meeting, facilitated by France, Colombia and Argentina within the Forum of

Paris for Peace sought to open the door for the Nicolás Maduro regime and the opposition led by Juan Guaidó to resume negotiations to hold presidential elections in 2024.

Neither of the two Venezuelan parties has spoken for now after the meeting, but Petro considered that this dialogue in Mexico, suspended since October 2021, should be resumed under the auspices of Norway as a facilitating country.

The sanctioned officials

– Tibisay Lucena, Minister of University Education.

– Maikel Moreno, Magistrate of the Criminal Cassation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

– Freddy Bernal, Governor of the state of Táchira.

– Alexis Escalona Marrero, Head of the National Office against Organized Crime and Terrorist Financing.

– Gladys Requena, General Inspector of Courts.

– Juan José Mendoza, Former Second Vice President of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela.

– Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, Minister of the Interior and Justice.

– Omar Prieto, former governor of Zulia state.

– Lourdes Suárez Anderson, Magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– René Degraves Almarza, Substitute Magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– Arcadio Delgado Rosales, former magistrate and former vice president of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– Carmen Zuleta de Merchán, Former magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– Indira Alfonzo, Former magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– Leonardo Morales, was Vice President of the National Electoral Council.

– Tania D’Amelio, Magistrate of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice.

– Jesús Vásquez Quintero, President of the Martial Court and the Military Criminal Judicial Circuit.

– Manuel Pérez Urdaneta, Former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Justice.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE