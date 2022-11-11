“Kherson is ours”. Volodymyr Zelensky exults in a video on telegram two days after the announcement of the Russian withdrawal from the city. “Today is a historic day. We will take back Kherson – says the Ukrainian president – For now, our defenders are on the periphery. But the special units are already in the city”.

“The inhabitants of Kherson have been waiting. They have never given up on Ukraine. Hope for Ukraine is always justified”, Zelensky wrote, stressing that, “even if the city is not yet completely cleansed of the presence of the enemy,” the inhabitants of Kherson themselves are already removing the Russian symbols from the streets and buildings and all traces of the occupants’ stay in Kherson “.

“The same happened in all the other cities freed by our defenders – the president claimed again – It will be the same in those cities that are still waiting for our return. Ukraine will return to all its inhabitants. I thank every soldier and every unit of the defense forces who are making this offensive operation in the south possible. Everyone, from ordinary soldiers to generals. The armed forces, intelligence, the SBU, the National Guard, all those who have brought today’s day closer to the Kherson Oblast “.

RUSSIAN RETREAT – The Ministry of Defense in Russia has announced the completion of the withdrawal of military forces from the city of Kherson to the eastern bank of the Dnieper Riverannounced the Turkish agency Anadolu. The Kiev authoritiesUkrainian Defense Ministry adviser Yuriy Sak told the BBC, they therefore took almost total control of the largest city in the country. Russia’s retreat from the city appears to be characterized by chaotic scenes, writes the Guardian, of Russian soldiers being wounded, abandoned or taken prisoner in the course of the retreat, and Ukrainian bombing as troops cross the Dnpr River.

The Ukrainian army has hoisted the Ukrainian flag in the main square of the city after Russian forces announced the withdrawal of troops from the region. “Our partisans raised the Ukrainian flag in the center of Kherson,” the authorities said, adding that the flag is located in Freedom Square, where the main government offices are located. “The Russian invaders continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating. The enemy is also trying to damage as much as possible the power lines and other elements of transport and critical infrastructure in the Kherson region” reported the military staff. Ukrainians, taking stock of the retreat of the troops from Moscow.

KREMLIN: “WITHDRAWAL IS NOT HUMILIANT” – The Kremlin has ruled out any change in the status of the Kherson region as a result of the withdrawal of Russian troops on the left bank of the Dnieper. The territory is part of “the Russian Federation, this status is legally defined and fixed. There are and cannot be changes,” presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a reference to the annexation of the region on 30 September.

As for the Russian withdrawal and whether this could appear as a blow to the prestige of the Russian leadership, Peskov said that “there are opposing evaluations in this regard. And in any case, the situation is not humiliating. But we would not like to comment in one way or another. other, a special military operation continues “.

KIEV: “WE WILL FREE OUR LAND”– – After the liberation of Kherson, Ukraine does not intend to slow down the war in the face of the arrival of winter, but will go ahead for the liberation of the entire country. This was stated by Oleksii Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council. “We will not freeze anything … We must free our land despite the weather and the season. We cannot miss a single stage, our people are there, and let’s see how they suffer. The President’s goal is to free all our territories” , he said, quoted by Ukrainska pravda.

007 KIEV ASKING TROOPS MOSCOW TO SIGN UP – The Kiev intelligence service, the GUR, has asked the Russian troops that have withdrawn from Kherson to surrender. Field witnesses report that some Russian military have worn civilian clothes, but it is feared that they may still be armed. In a statement published on its social media channels, Ukrainian intelligence stated that “in the event of voluntary imprisonment, Ukraine guarantees you survival and safety. We respect the Geneva Conventions, guarantee prisoners of war food, medical treatment and the possibility of your exchange with the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces held prisoner in the Russian Federation. ”

Ukrainian services added that “it is safe to surrender to captivity after previously discussing the terms of surrender with the authorized representatives of the Ukrainian command by calling the Ukrainian state project hotline ‘I want to live’.” telephone and soldiers were told to approach the Ukrainian military with guns hanging from behind, with a white flag or cloth and shout “I surrender”.

PARTIALLY DESTROYED ANTONOVSKY BRIDGE IN KHERSON – The Antonovsky bridge over the Dnpr river in Kherson was partially destroyed. Ukrainian and Russian media reported it. In particular, the Russian journalist of Komsomolskaya Pravda, Oleksandr Kots, posted on Telegram a video of the destruction of the bridge, which is missing two spans. There are currently no official comments from local authorities and the political-military leadership of Ukraine regarding the destruction of the bridge.

ATTACK ON MYKOLAIV – The death toll is 6 dead following a missile attack last night against a residential building in Mykolaiv. This was reported by the mayor of the city Oleksandr Sienkovych. Previously there was talk of two dead and two wounded in the raid. But the mayor specified that “rescuers removed three other bodies, a man and two women, from under the rubble of the house. Six people died from the impact on the residential building”.

“Mykolaiv. The cynical response of the terrorist state to our successes at the front,” he wrote Volodymyr Zelensky on Telegram – A shot at a five-story residential building. Destroyed from the 5th to the 1st floor. Unfortunately there are deaths and injuries. Search and rescue operations are underway. Russia does not abandon its despicable tactics. We will not give up our fight. The occupiers will be responsible for any crime against Ukraine and the Ukrainians. ”

SECRETARY OF ‘RUSSIA UNITA’ ILLESO AFTER ATTACK ON LISICHANSK – Andrei Turchak, the general secretary of United Russia, the Russian ruling party, came out unscathed from an attack during a visit to eastern Ukraine. This was confirmed by the Russian parliamentarians. The convoy on which Turchak was traveling was attacked in Lisichansk, a city of the Lugansk People’s Republic recently incorporated by Russia, while he was returning from a hospital where he had visited the wounded in combat. “On the way back, Turchak and his staff were attacked. No one was injured, but their car was damaged,” the first vice president of the lower house of the Russian parliament, Viktor Vodolatski, told the Tass agency.