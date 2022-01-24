The European Union does not yet plan to bring back families of EU diplomats from Ukraine as tensions mount at the border with Russia. The EU’s foreign service will not follow the United States’ example for the time being, says foreign chief Josep Borrell. The Netherlands previously announced that it would not remove embassy staff from the country yet.
