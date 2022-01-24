The episode of the GF VIP was intense. The tension in the studio was tangible. Something shakes the mind and everything happens during the advertising break. The clash happens between two titans, we’re talking about Aldo Montano And Alex Belli. Back on the air, Alfonso Signorini takes the floor and points out to the audience at home that the actor’s chair is empty.

Then turning to Aldo, he asks: “What happened to Alex? What happened during the commercial? “. Between the two initially a beautiful friendship was born, ruined, according to Montano, come on theaters by Belli. The former gieffino, when asked by the conductor about what happened to the actor, replies as follows: “But nothing, is the low-level provocateur. With me it falls very badly. We are against violence, I hope that his wife will give him a kick in the ass “.

Carmen Russo tries to ease the tension and jokingly says: “I’m worried because I have to do the ballet with Aldo, stay calm”. Eva Grimaldi instead intervened between the two men to divide them and thus avoid the fight. But Alex did not go away, it is behind the scenes and after the statements heard, he goes back to the studio.

Signorini does not miss the opportunity and asks what happened. The actor of CentoVetrine: “It is now an atavistic diatribe with Aldo that provokes me. We all know what you are. You only know how to raise your hands “. Aldo Montano sends all the accusations back to the sender: “But who provoked you? You got up of your own free will. You are a little man, you are ridiculous ”.

We remember that shortly before, Belli had had a confrontation with his wife Delia, in which he invited her several times to defend their free love. Then, there was also the meeting with Soleil Sorge, and for her too he had words full of affection.