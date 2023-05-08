ATLUS has shared a new trailer for the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection titled “The Adventurer’s Guide”. It is a seven-minute video narrated by the voice of a veteran adventurer (who belongs to Yoshihasa Kawahara) which offers an overview of the collection of games, ranging from dungeon exploration to battles.

Inside Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection we will find Etrian Odyssey HD, Etrian Odyssey II HD and finally Etrian Odyssey III HD. The release date is set for1st of June simultaneously global on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – The Adventurer’s Guide

What’s new in these remasters:

Revamped graphics, remastered soundtrack and user experience improvements, including the addition of difficulty levels and save slots.

Touch screen mapping functionality for Nintendo Switch™. Plan your journey through the Maze by drawing walls and placing icons to mark special events and resources.

Full support and mapping, menu and navigation capabilities for the mouse (Steam).

Easier access to the monster compendium, quest log, and skill menu.

24 new character portraits designed for this collection, including the Military, the Magus Belli, the Ruler and many more.

