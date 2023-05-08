Dubai (Union)

Leonardo Jardim, Al-Ahly youth coach, considered that crowning his team with the ADNOC Professional League title came to overturn expectations and prove the mistake of the critics who put the “Forsan” outside the list of candidates at the beginning of the season, as the team had self-belief and played with the strength of the group in order to climb to the podium.

Jardim had focused on the psychological aspect throughout the week to prepare for the decisive Bani Yas confrontation for the title, and one of his methods was to display a motivational video that contained clips for the players’ family members, in addition to staying away from social media platforms and focusing on training only, and he said: There was strong competition with Al Ain, Sharjah and Al Wahda. But we achieved the goal that we set for ourselves, and I thank this group of players because they are the most prominent factor behind this title with diligence and determination.

He added: Al-Ahly youth must be respected, as there is only one champion, and this team is us who worked hard throughout the season and refused to give up until the end.

And Jardim had started the season with a loss against Sharjah in the first round, and the results were not at first up to the aspirations, before the team began to gradually climb to the top of the standings, which he refused to concede since last January, and he said: We focused on ourselves, and we wanted to achieve results. Always positive before looking at competitors, so we had what we wanted.

It is noteworthy that Jardim is currently discussing extending his contract with Al-Fursan, as negotiations are still ongoing, awaiting a happy ending.