Eternals is one of the most talked about Marvel movies. The film received much lower ratings than other members of the genre, becoming the film with it lowest MCU score on Rotten Tomatoes. The director now invites us to comment on it.

Rotten Tomatoes has indeed released a new episode of the podcast “Rotten Tomatoes is Wrong” (Rotten Tomatoes is wrong) during which he discussed the Eternals vote and asked “Chloe Zhao’s superhero movie, Eternals, truly deserves to be classified as the worse than the MCU? “.

Zhao he noticed a post about that episode and then shared it on his Instagram account. Zhao asks fans the same question in his Instagram Story and encourages them to watch Eternals when it hits Disney + later this month. He writes: “Does he deserve it …? Join the fun debate or, if you’re not sure, check it out on Disney + on January 12 with director commentary and many more features.”

Various characters from Eternals

There producer of Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso previously commented on Eternals’ negative reviews. “We’ve tried to shake things up and sometimes the critics aren’t with us. That’s okay. That’s okay …” Alonso said at the Outfest Legacy Awards. “Thank you for being critical. Thank you for writing about us. And the fans will decide.”

One thing is certain, Eternals tries to propose something different, but it has not convinced the world audience. Instead, Spider-Man No Way Home is a hit across the board, even on Rotten Tomatoes.