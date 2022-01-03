An error of the Apple HomeKit could render your devices useless ios by taking them into a freeze and reboot cycle.

The weakness, discovered by the security researcher Trevor spiniolas, renders computers virtually unusable until they are restored to factory settings.

Apparently, the damage has not been repaired for four months, and if you want to avoid a bad experience, we tell you how to detect and prevent it.

Image: Apple.

According to Spiniolas, the error is triggered when a device with too long a name is added to the Apple HomeKit, and by length we mean 500,000 characters.

When trying to read it, the device ios It goes into a freeze and reboot cycle that doesn’t stop even if you reboot it, as it tries to connect again each time.

The worst of the case is that, even if you manage to restart it, the problem returns if you connect to iCloudas it stores the names.

The vulnerability persists in version 15.2 of iOS and so far there is no possible solution to correct the problem, although you can protect yourself if you are careful.

How to avoid the Apple HomeKit bug?

Although once you fall into the trap it is difficult to get out, you can avoid triggering the dreaded bug by being careful where you connect.

The main security measure is to reject any invitation to join a network, unless it is known and you recognize the devices on it.

Another option is to disable the ‘show home controls’ option, which can be found in the device’s Control Center.

We hope that Apple will provide a prompt solution to this conflict that could be expensive for those affected, since it is not so easy for many to replace a next-generation iPhone.

Be very careful and remember not to connect to unknown places.

