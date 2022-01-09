Overcome Cressy in the final and win at least one ATP title for the 19th career season: “I’m a lucky man”

Eternal champion. Rafa Nadal beats Max Cressy in the final 7-6 (8/6) 6-3 and wins the Atp 250 in Melbourne. A victory that is worth a lot, because it comes after the umpteenth physical ordeal of Rafa who, for the nineteenth career season, wins at least one ATP tournament and rises to 89.

The southpaw did not play a final since that of the 2021 Internationals, won in Rome against Novak Djokovic. Shortly after, at Roland Garros, the discomfort in his left foot, hit by a relapse of the Muller Weiss syndrome that struck him for the first time in 2005. After the defeat in the semifinal against the Serbian, then winner of the Slam on red, Rafa is stopped for treatment, trying to return to the tournament in Washington but with poor results. A cleaning operation at the end of the summer, still recovery, and then a new return, to Abu Dhabi, in the Mubadala Championship, where, however, after two defeats he returned home. As if that were not enough, Rafa, as a souvenir from the Emirates, brought Covid which has once again stopped its preparation.

Rafa’s words – A quick recovery and here he is on the flight to Melbourne, looking for the best condition to play the first Grand Slam of the year, starting on January 17th. “I would like to thank all the people who worked to organize this tournament – said Nadal -. I feel I am a very lucky person, a privileged person to be back here again. I am coming from a very difficult period in terms of injuries and holding this trophy in your hands is worth a lot “. After Abu Dhabi he did not think he would be able to return: “When I returned from Abu Dhabi I went directly to the hospital. I was negative but I did not trust and I wanted to protect my loved ones. In fact I was positive. For at least 4 days I had a fever high and painful joints “.

