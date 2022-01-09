The casualties have Simeone with just enough to face Villarreal. Of the 20 players in the first team (Trippier is already in Newcastle and Saponjic doesn’t count), four are not available, so the coach has once again taken a look at the quarry to reinforce the positions that suffer the most: Rojas, Javi Serrano and Giuliano travel, a defender, a midfielder and a forward from B, who plays this Sunday in Parla.

The cholo can not count on the injured Savic and Griezmann, this has relapsed; nor with the sanctioned Giménez and Luis Suárez. Two centrals and two attackers, so the coach had needs to cover. The other novelty of the 19 call is the presence of Héctor Herrera, after having overcome COVID.

The list is made up of Oblak, Lecomte; Marcos Llorente, Vrsaljko, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi, Rojas; Kondogbia, Koke, De Paul, Lemar, Héctor Herrera, Carrasco; Correa, João Félix, Cunha and Giuliano.

Thus, Atlético’s eleven in La Cerámica still has a couple of unknowns. The system points to a 4-4-2 starting, although it will surely change during the game. In the middle, there are two squares for Kondogbia, De Paul and Koke; in attack, another two for Correa, João Félix and Cunha.