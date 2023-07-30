Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 7/29/2023 – 9:31 PM Share

The Ponte Estaiada Octávio Frias de Oliveira, located next to the Pinheiros River, in the south zone, has been in the dark since Wednesday, the 26th, because of the theft of light fixtures and copper wires. According to the City of São Paulo, there is no deadline for the return of the lighting of one of the city’s postcards.

Ilumina-SP, the concessionaire responsible for maintaining public lighting, filed a police report for the theft of 70 light fixtures and 120 meters of copper cables used to light the bridge. In addition to the subtracted equipment, the protective grids of the equipment were vandalized and damaged.

Robberies of this nature are on the decline in the Ponte Estaiada region, according to the Secretariat of Public Security. In the first six months of this year, there was a 4.2% reduction in thefts in general, when compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the agency. 33 arrests were made and 16,819 kilos of yarn were seized in the SSP survey.

With grandiose dimensions, with 144 stays, 138 meters high, the bridge is present in graphic representations of the city and in the imagination of the population. In January, on the eve of São Paulo’s birthday, the Estadão asked readers to submit nominations for new city landmarks via Instagram. The most mentioned place was exactly the bridge inaugurated in 2008 in the Gilberto Kassab administration (PSD), amidst protests.

In addition, the point is used in several mobilization campaigns, such as Blue November and Pink October. Therefore, the municipal power made a statement to the public administration bodies.

“The purpose of this note is to notify all Public Administration bodies and the press, bearing in mind that the location is part of several campaigns with special lighting, both by the Municipality and by other entities, and what happened hinders the dissemination of these and other events,” informed the City Hall.