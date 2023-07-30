A Petrobras disclosed on Friday night (28.jul.2023) the new dividend distribution policy, portion of profits distributed to shareholders, defined after a meeting of the company’s Board of Directors. The remuneration percentage dropped from 60% to 45% of free cash flow (cash available in cash).

Free cash flow represents the amount left in cash after investments. The new policy also broadened the definition of investments to include the repurchase of shares, when the company itself acquires its shares.

The circumstances in which the state-owned company will distribute dividends have also changed. The Board of Directors established a minimum compensation of US$ 4 billion per year for fiscal years in which the average price of a barrel of Brent oil is higher than US$ 40 per barrel.

The distribution of 45% of free cash flow will only be applied when Petrobras’ gross debt is equal to or less than the maximum debt level defined in the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan and when the company makes a profit in a quarter. Dividends will therefore be paid every 3 months.

The current policy had been in effect since 2011. At the time, the model established that Petrobras would pay 60% of free cash flow when the company had gross debt below US$65 billion. At the end of 2021, the oil company started to allow the anticipation of dividends.

APPLICATION

According to Petrobras, the new policy will already be applied to the result for the 2nd quarter of 2023, which will be released next Thursday (3.Aug).

In the document, the oil company said that the rules for remuneration to shareholders were improved to maintain “the objective of promoting the predictability of the flow of payments of proceeds to shareholders, while guaranteeing the continuity and financial sustainability in the short, medium and long terms”.

Regarding share buybacks, Petrobras informed that the practice is in line with that of the main international oil companies, “in addition to the payment of dividends”. The changes in the dividend and share repurchase policy had been requested by the Board of Directors in May.

HISTORIC

The new policy was expected with the change of government. In 2022, the state-owned company distributed BRL 215.8 billion in remuneration to shareholders, including the government, fueled by the strong profits arising from the rise in oil prices after the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Dividends were paid 3 times last year, with a record return of 67.77% per share. Those who had BRL 1,000 in Petrobras shares at the end of 2021 received BRL 677.70 last year. In the 1st quarter of this year, under the new government, the state-owned company did not change its policy and distributed another R$ 24.7 billion to shareholders.

With information from Brazil Agency