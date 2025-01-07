The still general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia, Juan Espadas, announced this Tuesday that will not present his candidacy to run for re-election for the position in view of the next regional congresswhich will be held at the end of February, so the former mayor of Seville and current spokesperson for the socialists in the Senate will not again be a candidate for the Presidency of the Board in the 2026 elections.

This was announced by Espadas at a press conference at the party headquarters, on San Vicente Street in Seville, just the day in which The deadline for submitting candidatures for the primary elections opens that, if there was more than one candidate with the necessary endorsements, they would be held on February 1.

“I am taking a step aside to support another leadership,” said Juan Espadas, who has not referred to any other candidate, although everything indicates that it will be the first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, the candidate of Ferraz. “I’m not going anywhere, but I’m passing the baton to someone who will soon take the step.”reiterated the socialist, who has refused to give any name.

