

01/07/2025



Updated at 11:58 a.m.





He Seville He returned to training this Tuesday in the sports city after enjoying Three Kings’ Day. The tough elimination from the Copa del Rey against Almería makes getting the three points against Valencia this Saturday vital for the stability of the sporting project. The bad image offered in these round of 32 has put the club in the eye of the hurricane. Garcia Pimienta and the whole group. This is why Sevilla has accelerated the winter market with the operations of Juninho and Rubén Vargas, which are not yet completely closed but are very much on track.

While winter planning is taking shape, the group has returned to training normally with the presence of all available troops, except Iheanacho and long-term injuries Chedira Ejuke and Tanguy Nianzou. The Nigerian forward has some minor discomfort that left him out of the cup squad and he has worked outside the group. However, the attacker is about to leave the Seville club in this January market.

Others who are in the starting box are Valentín Barco and Gonzalo Montiel. Both have worked normally this Tuesday while their future is taking shape. In the case of the Brighton player, the loan will be canceled and the English club is looking for another team where he can enjoy the minutes he has not had in Nervión.

Djibril Sow He returned to work last Sunday after recovering from his injury and has his mind set on returning this coming Saturday against Valencia, a match that will take place at the Sánchez-Pizjuán starting at 9:00 p.m.