A fog -gray Sunday morning in the health resort. Eight degrees, light drizzle, grubby old snow residue: classic wellness weather. Or a Schroth cure? After all, we are in Oberstaufen, where you put a bust in the Kurpark to the naturopath. And from exactly this spa park, noise sounds into the sleepy silence of the village. With each step, the decibels increase, the bass ballers ball for AC/DC, “Hell, Hell, Hell” and “Wobeal Contact” – what’s going on? Après-ski in the morning at nine? But no, just the German Snow Volleyball championship, and thus welcome to the parallel universe!

Snow volleyball: The game three against three saw the light of the sports world in Austria in 2008 when a restaurant owner builds a volleyball field in winter in winter, for whatever reason. The first tournament in 2011, the winter game of the beach volleyball is recognized by the Austrian volleyball association as a sport in 2011. Five years later, the European Snow Volleyball Tour was created, in 2017 the World Association wants to have fun with the Olympic discipline, the first European Championship will be played in 2018, Snow Volleyball Demo competition is at Olympics 2022, but in 2026 there will be no balls at the games in Cortina: The orchid subject is too small.

But what there are: German championships, since 2018, at the “Sahnehang” in Winterberg, the following year in Willingen and since then in Oberstaufen, also because the tourism director used to pull a beach tournament ashore in St. Peter-Ording. In the middle of the spa park, where ice skating will otherwise be operated and on a DIN A4 sheet “Helmet requirement for all ice skaters!” And “Enter the ice rink at your own risk!” stands, a volleyball field was created on which two teams of three players (plus an interchangeable player) are bustling, soccer shoes among the leggings, some with wool hat, some wear gloves when playing. What everyone wears: a wide grin on the face.

Former national players and baked apple with amaretto: simply a “vague” event

Of course, athletes with a natural ambition are at work, but if you only watch for a while, you will notice that this class reunion of the volleyball leaps is only to a limited extent. The fun is in the foreground: no player who does not rock too “completely detached”, no network defense without the classic by Sido: “My Block”, sung with a motivated fan hundred on the small grandstand. There are waffles and baked apple with amaretto, next to it egg punch and glow gin. The freshly baked German champion Sebastian “Carlos” Burgis summarizes the mood: “A veneer event, a horny replacement for beach volleyball, a much higher fun factor than in the hall.”

Born in Bamberg has been playing beach volleyball for ten years, was active in the hall before, in real life he is a primary school teacher in Freiham. Team Burgis consists of three buddies from Munich, all active indoor and beach volleyball players: the Augsburg Julius Höfer played for five years Bundesliga for Herrsching, now for Grafing in League two and has qualified twice for the German beach championships on Timmendorfer Strand. The Grafinger Tim Noack has been ninth and now became a snow volley champion for the second time, played on the European Snow Volley Tour four years ago and finds snow volleyball and Bavaria is like Weißbier and Weißwurst. The Sachse Jannik Kühlborn was in the junior national team, switched to the beach variant six years ago, where he was able to celebrate the first tournament victory on the highest German series in 2023 at the German Beach Tour.

Doubtful pleasure: the pike excavator in the ice-snow-batz underground. (Photo: Tobias Heimplätzer /Agency Feedback /Oh)

No wonder that such class players even come about terrific rallies on slippery. Team Burgis keeps the upper hand in the final and that although the troop had a short night. To blame for this: the notorious dance shed “Apost’l”, a cellar economy, where narrow dance groups coexist in addition to hardcore striking fans. No matter, the main thing was the most of the 14 teams (eight among men, six among women). “It was already possible until half past two,” confesses Burgis with a grin – the first teams were back on the pitch at eight.

So also Nele Barber, who stands out with her 1.83 m. The former Bundesliga and international briefly misses her third snow title in a row, which does not cloud the good mood. By train, the quartet from Berlin traveled to the Allgäu, says the 30-year-old in the most beautiful Berlin idiom: “A friend once joined me to a snow tournament. I have been doing it: I don’t have done yet, I do the quartet full: hall, beach, grass – there is still no snow. And because it was so horny, we have come every year. Actually we are here to make a nice weekend, and that always jels very well. ” Cold is not her thing: The obligatory gratitude excavator in front of the fans she refuses: “ick make jerade an apprenticeship as a firefighter, therefore: cold and IKKE-det does not fit.” Like all snow volleyball players, she is looking forward to the last program item of the German Championship: the sauna.