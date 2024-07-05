More precisely, the team wants to give in-game currency for those players who report a potential cheater, but only if a ban actually occurs. In other words, it wants to push players to use the internal reporting system more.

Escape From Tarkov It’s a successful shooter and that means one thing: it’s full of Bari . In order to counteract the spread of “cheaters”, the development team is proposing an interesting solution: pay honest players .

What the Escape From Tarkov Team Said

In the latest patch notes for the extraction shooter, the developer Battlestate Games has dedicated a section to “compensation for reporting players who have violated the game rules”. The developer confirms that “players will receive compensation in game currency after reporting that has led to the offender’s ban”.

A train station in Escape From Tarkov

It is not clear exactly how much currency you will receive for a successful report, but if you manage to get a “cheater” banned from the game, you will receive the reward along with a message congratulating you on doing your civic duty. If you manage to rid Tarkov of several troublesome players, your rewards will be grouped into a single package.

THE signalling systems are not new in the world of video games and even systems that confirm to the user that a ban has actually occurred after a report have already been seen before. We can think of League of Legends that even had a court in which players could vote on whether a certain user was guilty or not.

We also recall that at the beginning of the year the authors of Escape From Tarkov hunted down 11,000 cheaters in two weeks and revealed their names.