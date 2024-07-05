Nigel Farage elected to the House of Commons for the first time. In the elections held in Great Britain, his party Reform UK won four seats, according to data from the BBC and the Guardian. Farage won in Clacton, by more than 8,000 votes, the British network reports. It is, he said, “the first step of something that will amaze you all”.

Who is he and what does he want?

For nearly three decades, Nigel Farage has been the face of Euroscepticism in the United Kingdom, becoming one of the champions of Brexit at the head of Ukip first and then of the Brexit Party. Now that the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union is a reality, the 60-year-old histrionic populist leader, a great friend and fan of Donald Trump who wanted him as British ambassador to Washington, He wants to reform the country by drastically lowering taxes and declaring war on crime and, above all, immigration..

At the helm of Reform UK, Farage says he is trying to lead “a political revolt, turning our backs on the political status quo that doesn’t work, nothing works anymore.” Starting the campaign with 11%, Farage’s party has steadily climbed, even reaching 19% in mid-June, knocking the Tories down to third place. The latest polls put him at around 16%, which if confirmed will be a huge result for the party.