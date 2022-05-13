Escape from the agricultural sector: from north to south nobody wants to be a farmhand

A problem unites theItaly from North to South: the lack of labor in campaigns. The issue is addressed by italiafruit.net which reflects on the consequences generated by such a pressing absence of workers in the fields.

A hot topic that is covered by Luca Lazzaro, President of Confagricoltura Puglia that makes a lunge on the problems of this lack: “L‘absence from laborers in the fields it is a problem that is reflected throughout the supply chain because there are products that must be harvested at certain times and necessarily by hand “.

Lazarus highlights three possible causes linked to the absence of manpower in the fields: the pandemicthe Basic income and the advent of new jobsjust think of the riders. The President of Confagricoltura said: “Certainly, the lack of workers in the agricultural sector in Puglia it is an economic problem for companies that intend to be on the market in a clear and honest way. This, taking into account that the undeclared work in agriculture it has almost completely disappeared in recent years, if not in very rare cases. Among these, those in which it is the same worker who asks not to be hired because he also perceives the Basic income“.

The situation does not seem different in Northern Italy where at least 30% of the manpower is missing. L’Emilia Romagna must face one sharp decrease in laborers in a moment heat: soon we will start with the harvest of apricots, peaches and plums. Agriculture becomes an environment on which to intervene promptly to save the sector. The Regional President of Confagricoltura Marcello Bonvicini: “We need to launch all possible initiatives and bring those looking for a job closer, strengthening the connections between public bodies and the third sector until reaching businesses”.

