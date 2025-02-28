Calatayud renounces the granting of the gold medal to Franco even though the memory law breaches

On December 26, 1951, the City of Calatayud took an agreement that awarded the city’s gold medal to Francisco Franco. This award represents an honorary recognition and was registered in the Book of Honors and Distinctions of the city. Today, that medal does not appear in the current distinctions, but the “honor” that the dictator has never been revoked. The Government Delegation has repeatedly requested the repeal of this agreement, and so did the executive of Javier Lambán, without success. Today, by not counting Aragon with an autonomous memory law, the competence to demand the revocation of the agreement corresponds to the Secretariat of State of Democratic Memory.

The medals granted by this town are of a life, that is, they last since they are obtained to the end of life, according to its regulations. For this reason, the town hall, in the hands of the PP, argues that it is not necessary to withdraw it because “now it does not know that Franco has any medal in the city, he lost it to die.” However, despite the fact that “civil effects” are in force while living the person, “when the person dies stops perceiving these honors, but the honor remains in force, it has to revoke who granted it,” says the memorial lawyer Eduardo Ranz.

Over the years, these types of distinctions have disappeared from Spanish municipalities, as established by the State Memory Law that, in its article 15, states that public administrations “must adopt the necessary measures for the withdrawal of distinctions, titles, medals and any other kind of honor or public recognition that would have been granted to people who served of responsibility in the Franco regime, to organizations or entities They had an outstanding role in the defense of said regime. ”

Ranz explains that, being the City Council who granted it, it must be a municipal decision that revokes this distinction. “We must celebrate a full revoking the medal that the dictator received and, on the other hand, the Secretariat of Democratic Memory State with the Law of 2022 establishes that it is the one that can instruct a file that can be sanctioned for an amount of up to 150,000 euros to be paid for the City Council,” he says.

In turn, it states that the medal “is an honor and distinction and is part of the symbology, this means that the 2007 Historical Memory Law established that the symbology and exaltation of civil war and dictatorship must be withdrawn. Justifying an honor to the dictator also represents the ideology of those who want to maintain that honor to the dictator, a person who ordered to kill 114,000 people does not deserve any honor. ”

Apply the memory law

The second chapter of the current Protocol Regulation, Honors and Distinctions of the City of Calatayud foresees in article 16 the possibility of revoking the honorary distinctions granted “if any of its holders became unworthy to possess them for reasons that seriously affect honor”. Currently, in accordance with article 42 of Law 20/2022, of October 19, with Democratic Memory, the revocation and revocation of the decorations that involve an exalting of the Franco regime and its protagonists must also be carried out by posthumous.

This issue has caused several epistolary exchanges between the Government of Aragon and the Government Delegation with the town’s town hall. In June 2020, the Department of Education, Culture and Sports of the Government of Aragon opened a file to the City Council for which it had to revoke the agreement granted by this distinction. The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage appeals the regulatory norms of democratic memory, both the 2007 state and the 2018 regional one, which is no longer in force, that “impose behavior on public administrations consisting of adopting the appropriate measures for the withdrawal of shields, badges, plaques and other objects or commemorative mentions”.

The petition was reiterated by the Government of Aragon in January 2023, when they sent a requirement in which the City Council was urged to apply “the provisions of the legislation in force in the terms indicated and initiate the procedure for the revocation of said medal to the dictator Francisco Franco Franco Bahamonde”, an order that includes the obligation that “once the revocation agreement is adopted, the record of honors and distinctions will be recorded in the book. However, these files were without effect, since, if no response is obtained in three months, the administrative process expires. In this legislature there has been no petition in this regard and, by repealing in 2024 the Government of Aragon the Autonomous Memory Law, the state law prevails, so it corresponds to the Secretariat of Democratic Memory State to open a file.

Aragon is now governed by the state norm, Law 20/2022, which in its article 35.3 establishes that public administrations have to take appropriate measures to withdraw the elements contrary to democratic memory, as would be in this case the “Medal of the city of Calatayud in its gold category to the Hon. Mr. Francisco Franco Bahamonde ”, as it is a commemorative mention of personal exaltation of the military uprising, the civil war and the repression of the subsequent dictatorship. This was stated by Marisancho Menjón Ruiz, the general director of Cultural Heritage of the Government of Aragon in the last legislature, when a requirement was sent to the City Council to eliminate this distinction.

Before the consistory argument that considers that, when Franco dies, he no longer has a medal, article 42 of this same law establishes that the revocation and revocation may be carried out posthumously.

Sentences against

For its part, the Government Delegation in Aragon has on several occasions that “the argument used by the Bilbilitan City Council is not shared that since it is a life award, an express withdrawal agreement is not necessary. The consideration that this medal or any other type of honor granted to a person is life has no more effect than to understand that it is not subject to any type of renewal or extension, being permanent over time and only their withdrawal with an express act can deprive the specific person of the consideration granted, regardless of whether he is alive or has died. ” In 2022, this institution sent a trade to the Bilbilitano City Council, addressed to its mayor, in which the corporation urged “to initiate the necessary actions for the adoption of an explicit agreement that leaves without effect” to which it was recorded in December 1951 by which the city’s gold medal was granted to the dictator Francisco Franco.

The repeal of the Aragonese Memory Law: a year of resources and a new concord plan that omits Franco

The delegation sustains its argument in various jurisdictional resolutions, as an example, the judgment of the Contentious-Administrative Court number 5 of Valencia of 2012 by which an appeal “for which the withdrawal of the Honorary Mayor of the City of Valencia to General Francisco Franco, without the fact that the civilian personality of the person who received such a title was extinguished with his death was extinguished, as well, Known, honorary titles are also being granted by public administrations to already deceased. ”