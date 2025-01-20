The world number two, Iga Swiatek, will not finally be judged by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for her positive test for trimetazidine. Although an anti-doping control at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati on August 12, 2024 determined that the Polish tennis player had used the banned substance, the winner of five Grand Slams alleged that the reason for the result was a contaminated supplement.

Although at the time the International Agency for Tennis Integrity had imposed a sanction of one month without playing, when the protocol in these cases is two years (the reduced sentence responds to the fact that Swiatek managed to prove that it was a accidental contamination and that she could not do anything to prevent it), now the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has accepted the Polish tennis player’s version.

The four-time Roland Garros champion declared that she had been taking 14 medications those days in Cincinnati. Thus, she alleged that “she forgot to declare the use of trimetazidine because it did not appear on her list of medications and supplements” and explained that “she was also tired because she had only slept a few hours between ingesting the product and receiving the sample”. In the same way, he took action on the matter by sending all the products he consumed on those dates for analysis in a laboratory.

The AMA has definitively agreed with him and its decision has been not to extend the case to the CAS. The official statement from the organization indicates that “the explanation for the contamination expressed by the athlete is well founded, that the ITIA’s decision complies with the World Anti-Doping Code and that there is no reasonable basis to appeal to the CAS.”

His case is different from that of Jannik Sinner. The AMA did decide to raise the Italian’s positive clostebol test to the CAS, and for that reason the world number one will have to wait for the body’s resolution, which will take place in Lausanne on April 16 and 17.

Right now, Swiatek is a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open after eliminating the German Eva Lys by a clear 6-0, 6-1 and will face the American Emma Navarro, just like Sinner, who has defeated Holger Rune and will face Alex de Minaur, last hope of the Australian public.