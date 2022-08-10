Ernst Knam takes a dip in the past and shares an old memory with all his fans

Without a shadow of a doubt Ernst Knam he is one of the most loved and followed pastry chefs on Italian television. Recently the king of chocolate decided to take a dip in the past by publishing one photo on his Instagram profile where he appears unrecognizable. Let’s find out all the details together.

Most people know Ernst Knam for being one of the main ones protagonists from Bake Off Italy. The famous pastry chef he is always very active on social media through which he likes to share his delicacies recipes with all his fans.

Among the most recent shots published on his Instagram profile, the one dating back to approx 30 years does. In the image in question, the king of chocolate almost appears unrecognizable with black hair and without glasses. These were the words written in support of the caption:

A leap into the past of about 30 years. Without glasses and with black hair, am I so different?

Ernst Knam: the career

There career by Ernst Knam is full of successes and great satisfactions. For many years, the pastry chef worked in starred restaurants. Once in Italy, he worked as Master Pastry Chef in the pastry shop of Gualtiero Marchesi. The turning point came in 1992: Knam started his own business, giving life to his own historic pastry shop in Milan.

It later became a famous face thanks to his program The King of Chocolate. In the year 2021 he appears on the Food Network Italia television channel with The laboratory of the king of chocolate. To date, man is one of the main protagonists Bake Off Italy. However, in addition to being famous on the small screen, Knam is also very popular on social media. Therefore he has a Instagram profile which has almost 900,000 followers and where it shows its sweets.