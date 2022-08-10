Time wanted. Better if of quality and with a certain frequency. Juve think about the best path for their young players, especially those they have in the nerve center of the pitch. After Ranocchia, sent on loan to Monza to gain experience (but protected by the renewal until 2026 and the counter-redemption clause), and once the future of Fagioli has been definitively clarified, the reservations on that of Rovella and Miretti remain to be dissolved. Different profiles, with a crossed destiny: the club does not want to lose control over anyone, rather it hopes to be able to hand over the keys to the new midfield in the future.