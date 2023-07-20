Soccer for a few years has presented several changes. One of them, and the most important to date, It is the generational change that is becoming evident in 2023.

Well, the great figures or the great ‘kings’ of football are already finishing their careers that for physical or psychological reasons have lowered their performance in a great way.

Haaland is currently one of the best players in the world.

Obviously, the greatest exponents of this sport came to do Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonel Messi, which to this day are already closing one of the most winning and glorious stages for the two of them and for football in general.

That is why, as the years go by, great soccer figures are emerging who are positioning themselves at an early age as the replacements for the best in the world, since they stand out above the others for their way of playing, dribbling, or scoring goals without stopping.One of them is without a doubt Erling Haaland, a Norwegian player who for some years has been standing out above all the other forwards.

For his performance in this time, going through outstanding teams such as Borussia Dortmund and his current team, Manchester City, ‘the android’ leads today as one of the most valuable players in football, surpassing stars like Kilian Mbappe and Vinícius Junior.

According to the football portal ‘Football Benchmark’, the 22-year-old player is currently the most expensive athlete in the world.

According to the same media, today it is valued at 194 million euros. Figures that a few years ago were reached by the great galactic stars like ‘CR7’, ‘the flea Messi’ or Neymar JR.

To stand out from the Norwegian, it is normal for him to reach these numbers, since it is known that since he joined professional soccer, he has not stopped breaking records that make him obtain the title as the best striker in the world today.

All this was due to his evolution and of course for his current season, because he has impressive numbers that no other player in history had been able to reach.

One of those records that the Norwegian was able to achieve and that no other player has is in relation to the current league in which the Premier League is located.

In this, in his first season as an English soccer player, he scored 35 goals, something that was impossible for many soccer lovers.since it is said that this league is the best in the world.

But not only that, but at just 22 years old he was able to win a title that his current team had never been able to win: the Champions League. In this competition he would obviously stand out for his goals.

However, in this 2022-2023 season with Manchester City he achieved an achievement that very few teams can obtain.

This has to do with winning three different titles in one season.something that would be new for ‘the android’ because his football career is just beginning.

Titles obtained in the 2022-2023 season



UEFA champions league. Premier League. English FA Cup.

For all these reasons and for his 52 goals scored in 53 games, in all competitions, Erling Braut Haaland He clearly and truthfully positions himself as the player with the greatest future and currently as the most valuable player in all the European and world leagues.

Manchester City won the Champions League, the most important title in its history

