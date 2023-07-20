The resignation of Ferencváros head coach Stanislav Cherchesov may be related to the financial losses of the Hungarian club. On Thursday, July 20, ex-football player of the Russian national team Dmitry Bulykin shared this opinion with Izvestia.

“The money from the Champions League is a very significant increase in the budget of the clubs, so before [Черчесовым] task was to go as far as possible. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out <...> A lot of money was lost, so they probably made such a decision, ”he suggested.

Also, according to Bulykin, the fact that Ferencvaros was eliminated in the first round of the Champions League selection, losing to a little-known team, did not play in favor of the coach.

The dismissal of Cherchesov was reported the day before. The reason was the defeat of “Ferencváros” following the results of two meetings with the Faroe club “Klaksvik”.

Stanislav Cherchesov has served as head coach since December 2021. Under the leadership of the 59-year-old Russian specialist, Ferencváros became the champion of Hungary and the owner of the country’s Cup.