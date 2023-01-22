Erling Haaland breaks record with rude goalkeeper error, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Erling Haaland
Manchester City beat Wolverhampton 3-0
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The three goals scored against the wolverhampton on the twentieth day they have converted the norwegian Erling Haaland the player who has scored the most goals at the Etihad Stadium in a season in the Premier League.
With eighteen games still to be played so far this year, the starting striker for the Spanish team Pep Guardiola He has already accumulated eighteen goals in his stadium, two more than those signed by the Argentine Sergio Aguero during the 2011-2012 season.
In addition, the footballer born in leeds 22 years ago, he achieved his fourth treble in the Premier against Wolverhampton in the nineteen games he has played.
He is the player who has needed less time to achieve four hat tricks. He already advanced the Dutchman Ruud Van Nistelrooy that he needed 65 games to achieve three goals in four games.
Haaland has accumulated, so far, twenty-five goals in the Premier and is the top scorer in the competition with authority, ten more than the second, the attacker of the Tottenham Harry Kane. The Norwegian player who is celebrating his first season at City does not decrease his effectiveness.
Among all competitions, Haaland has 31 goals. The twenty-five of the Premier are joined by five in the Champions League and one in the English League Cup.
tremendous mistake
In the game, the Wolves goalkeeper, Jose Sa, He made a childish mistake, he left the ball to Haaland, who did not forgive.
EFE
