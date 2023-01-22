The last few days have been very eventful for the franchise of Halo, and some came to think that 343 Industries, the studio he is in charge of, would stop working on it. But recent statements by the head of the study, Pierre Hintze, debunk what was said before.

Through Twitter he shared a message about it in the official account of the saga originally created by Bungie. The first thing he commented was ‘Halo and Master Chief are here to stay’.

To what was said before, Hintze added ‘343 Industries will continue to develop Halo now and in the future, including epic storytelling, multiplayer, and more of what makes the series great’.

We recommend: Head of Xbox justifies layoffs in the company.

Why was there concern about the future of the studio and the series itself? Simply, due to certain rumors and the departure of key personnel from this developer.

Among them is designer Tom French, who was the creative director focused on the multiplayer aspect of Halo Infinite.

Font: 343 Industries.

Another painful departure was that of Joseph Staten, a veteran Halo developer who has worked not only with 343 Industries but also with Bungie.

To these must be added the previous resignations of David Berger, development leader of the Slipspace Engine of Halo Infiniteand Bonnie Ross, the previous head of 343 Industries.

But not only this study is affected; several companies within Xbox Game Studios were affected by the cuts.

What’s next for Halo Infinite and 343 Industries?

While we do not know the current internal condition of 343 Industries, it is known what is next for Halo Infinite. The next big update for the game is Season 3, which is Echoes Within and will be available on March 7, 2023.

This will include a battle pass, the new Fracture event as well as additional armor, the Mirage IIC and Chimera Fracture armor cores, as well as three bonus multiplayer maps for the game.

Font: 343 Industries.

One of the maps is a reissue of Guardians’s Plaza from halo 5. Other additions will be VIP and Escalation multiplayer modes, as well as the M392 Bandit and Shroud Screen sandbox items.

But the aforementioned will not be the only thing but there will also be new narrative events, features, improvements and bug fixes. So 343 Industries has a long way to go despite the layoffs; It only remains to be very vigilant.

In addition to 343 Industries and Halo We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.