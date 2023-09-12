The cameras of ‘Love and fire‘They approached Érika Villalobos to ask her about the new novel that she will star in with her ex-partner Aldo Miyashiro. Thus, a reporter from the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program approached the artist to ask her about the new América TV production and about the complaint she made. Fiorella Retiz in Magaly Medina’s space. Given this, the actress surprised with her reaction.

Did Érika Villalobos write the script for ‘Perdóname’?

After announcing the premiere of ‘Forgive me‘, a novel starring Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos, many criticisms came to light, as some network users considered that they would be taking advantage of their media exposure to promote América TV’s new proposal. Despite the questions, the actress confirmed that she had a hand in writing the scripts.

What happened to Érika Villalobos and a reporter from ‘Amor y fuego’?

At one point in the conversation, the ‘Love and Fire’ reporter He asked him if he considered that “what they were doing was morbid”, in reference to ‘Forgive me’. Erika He did not hesitate and told him that he understood his job, but that he would not answer that question. Then, the press man changed the subject and asked for his opinion on Fiorella Retiz’s complaint against Aldo Miysahiro.

The artist’s uncomfortable reaction was immediate and she confronted the Willax TV worker. “Really, do you really want me to answer that? Really, well, now. Sorry, I’m not going to talk, please, respect. Respect, nothing more. If I tell you that I’m not going to answer you, I’m not going to do. So, don’t keep asking.”Told him.

