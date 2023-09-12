‘Sound of Freedom’ o ‘Sound of Freedom’, a film produced by Eduardo Verástegui, was, perhaps, the film that generated the most controversy in the cinematographic world in 2023. The plot of this feature film, which talks about child trafficking in Colombia, is based on a news that in 2014 shook Colombia due to the information that a beauty queen was one of the biggest pimps in Cartagena.

The film narrates details about the panorama of child trafficking in Latin America, specifically emphasizing minors who are transferred from Honduras to Colombia. Tim Ballard, a former HSI agent, is the protagonist of this story who, after finding a child, decides to undertake an operation to find the whereabouts of a girl named Rocío.

Katy Giselle, character from ‘Sound of Freedom’. Photo: Down The Hobbit Hole Blog

‘Sound of Freedom’: the true story of the beauty queen who became a pimp

It took more than a month for Latin America to learn the story of ‘Sound of Freedom’, released just last August 31. With this, not only was it possible to learn in-depth about the issue of child trafficking, but also about the life of the beauty queen who at the age of 20 became a pimp for a Cartagena cartel. The feature film shows how an operation led by the Colombian police achieves the arrest of all the people involved. Although viewers of the film believed that Giselle or Miss Cartagena was only a character added to give meaning to the plot, the truth is that this is not the case.

It is necessary to go back to 2014 to remember what happened to Kelly Suárez, who in the film has the name Katy Giselle. The capture of the model was surprising for all of Colombia, since a year before she participated in the Reign of Independence representing the Juan José Obrero neighborhood. This image of a beauty queen would be erased after Operation Cristal II, in which she was arrested. According to subsequent investigations, the La Coqueta cabin, on Barú Island, was the place where plans for child trafficking were organized.

According to the police, around 60 minors between 13 and 20 years old were found at a party that had been organized for foreign citizens. The information that was revealed at that time was that Kelly Suárez summoned minors through the Stage Model Caribe agency promising them to be big stars, but in the end she ended up selling them to the highest bidder, a scene that can be seen at the beginning of ‘Sound of Freedom’ .

What happened to Kelly Suárez after being released?

After her arrest, she was confined in the San Diego jail, where she remained confined for almost a year and a half. She was released in 2016 due to a habeas corpus petition that her lawyer filed. After two years, Kelly Suárez said that she had been deceived, because, as she said, she was told that she was going to promote her agency at the party where the child trafficking took place.

Likewise, he also detailed that the contact was made through social networks. She stated that she never had anything to do with the organization or the charges against her. Finally, almost since the end of 2016, she has not appeared in any media again, but today her name is remembered again after the premiere of the film ‘Sound of Freedom’.