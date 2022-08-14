It was 2018 when a young man Charles Leclerc, top driver of the Ferrari Academy, made his Formula 1 debut at the wheel of Alfa Romeo. In that season, the Monegasque found himself Marcus Ericsson as the first teammate in his adventure in the Circus, with the two pilots who then took different paths: while Leclerc turned in the direction of Maranello, the Swede flew overseas to face the new challenge of IndyCar, reaching its highest point with victory in the Indianapolis 500 this year. Today, four years after the shared adventure in the Swiss team’s garage, Ericsson is back to talk about his old teammate, focusing exclusively on the present. In the middle of the summer break, Leclerc is 80 points behind his main rival, Max Verstappen, now on his way to his encore world championship nine GPs from the end of the world championship. A gap that materialized as a result of reliability problems of the Ferrari F1-75mixed with mistakes strategy of the pit wall and to others committed by Leclerc himself. Above all, the impact against the barriers occurred in French Grand Prixin a moment of the race in which the number 16 was in command.

An episode that, according to Ericsson, is the son of a particular state of mind that the 24-year-old is experiencing, as explained by the former F1 driver in the program ‘Any Driven Monday’ from Sky Sports F1: “I think Charles has been fast this year, but there have been a lot of problems – explained the Swede – I believe that what happened at Paul Ricard is due to the fact that feel a little frustrated: he wants to win races to get back into the championship race, but he can’t. Then he pushes, maybe a little too much, and it’s not ideal. It will be tough for Charles, because I think he will still feel he has the opportunity to really fight for the championship, and he is also limited due to some things that have happened beyond his control. “

In this regard, Ericsson also admitted his amazement at how everything went wrong in the house Ferrarieven with a car that has repeatedly highlighted its technical potential: “They have been fast all year, yet they are 80 points behind the championship lead – he added – if it is not the strategy, it is the car that breaks down, or Charles that crashes. There is always something, and it is really absurd, especially when they have such a good car and can’t capitalize on it. Moreover, often Carlos and Charles they doubt the decisions that the pit wall takes during the race. There confidence that a driver must have with his team it seems missing between Ferrari and its drivers and, in the span of a season, it is not good. Now that they have lost so many points, I don’t know if there will be a chance to recover them in the second half of the season ”.