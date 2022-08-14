In two more months presidential elections will be held in Brazil and the current president Jair Bolsonaro, surged in the polls against Lula da Silva, who is positioned as the great favorite.

In this way, prior to the campaign that will officially start on August 16, the political scientist Daniel Zovatto, reports that the difference between the two candidates was reduced from 15 points to 10, and even 7 points in some polls.

In this regard, the also director of International IDEA, posted on his Twitter account the possible factors that motivate the recovery of the current Brazilian president in preferences.

The specialist considers main points of acceptance, the significant reduction in the Brazilian inflation rate in June and the start of the Aid Brazil plan that will inject 8 billion dollars.

If the elections were held today, the most likely scenario would be the need to go to a ballot on 10/30″, indicates Zovatto.

We recommend you read:

However, Lula da Silva will try to win in the first round with September 7 as the key day, celebrating the 200th anniversary of the country’s independence.