Just a change. No rotations. Barcelona receives Leganés with practically the same team that started the Champions League match in Dortmund. Hansi Flick, who is serving his first game of suspension after the red card he saw at Villamarín, does not play either up front or in the center of the field. The only concession is the rest of Pau Cubarsí. Eric Garcia plays in his place, who is paired with Iñigo Martínez.

It is the first time that Eric Garcia occupies his natural position in the center of defense since in his four previous starts with Flick he had always played as a midfielder. The one from Martorell had not started a game since September 28 in Pamplona.

With more than 1,800 minutes in his legs, Cubarsí is one of the four players who have been in all 23 games this season. The other three, Koundé, Pedri and Raphinha, do appear in the lineup.

Because Cubarsí’s absence is the only new thing. Barcelona, ​​with the desire to extend its advantage over Real Madrid in the standings, plays with what could be considered its core and its starting attack.

Up front, Raphinha left the Champions League match with some physical discomfort but the Brazilian, scorer of 17 goals, does not move from the eleven, like Lamine Yamal and Lewandowski.

This means that the good form of Ferran Torres, who has scored three games in a row, including a double in Dortmund, will wait for his opportunity on the bench. The errant Frenkie de Jong also fails to find a place for himself while Araújo hopes to have his first minutes of the season.

Barcelona forms to face Leganés with Iñaki Peña, Koundé, Iñigo Martínez, Eric Garcia, Balde, Casadó, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Lewandowski.