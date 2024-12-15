The General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs of the Government of Andalusia has notified an alert to the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (ASEAN) regarding the presence of Listeria Monocytogenes in different meat products from the El Capellán brand, manufactured in the Sevillian town of Constantina.

As a consequence of the official control actions carried out in the investigation of a case of listeriosis and in application of the research protocols in force in Andalusia, the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation has been aware of Listeria detection results above legal limits established in raw cured sausages, in addition to insufficient listeria hazard management measures related to the labeling and processing of these foods.

Withdrawal and immobilization

Consequently, the Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs explained in a statement, to maintain a high level of consumer health protection and applying the precautionary principle, it has been decided to withdraw from the market the affected products and communicate the alert to the national authorities as other autonomous communities are involved.

Therefore, we have proceeded to immobilization and withdrawal from the market Iberian chorizo, spicy Iberian chorizo, venison chorizo, spicy venison chorizo, wild boar chorizo, Iberian salchichón, venison salchichón, Iberian potato chorizo, Iberian blood sausage, Iberian potato blood sausage, Iberian chorizo ​​sausage and spicy Iberian potato blood sausage from the El Capellan brand.

In accordance with the actions carried out so far, details Salud y Consumo, the products have been distributed in the autonomous communities of Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country. Specifically, with the information available to this date, these have been distributed in the provinces of Cádiz, Córdoba, Seville, as well as in Ciudad Real, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Álava and Zaragozacorresponding to lots 46/24, 47/24 and/or 48/24.

Recommendations

People who may have these specific products and batches that are the subject of the alert at home are recommended to refrain from consuming them and return them to the point of purchase. Until now, and despite the fact that the investigation arises from the declaration of a case of this disease, there is no no confirmed case of this infection directly linked to the consumption of this product, as explained by the Ministry.

If you have consumed any of the products from the affected batches and present symptoms compatible with the listeriosis (vomiting, diarrhea, or fever)it is recommended to go to a health center. In healthy people, Listeria monocytogenes infection is generally asymptomatic or presents with mild gastrointestinal symptoms, fever and muscle pain. However, in certain risk groups, such as immunosuppressed people, the elderly, young children and pregnant women, more serious symptoms may occur. If you have consumed this product and specific batch affected by this alert and present any symptoms compatible with listeriosis, it is recommended to go to your health center.

If you are pregnant, it is recommended to consult the consumption recommendations during pregnancy of the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition which include information on good food hygiene practices important for pregnant women, as well as a list of foods that should be avoided during pregnancy because they are associated with certain biological dangers (among which Listeria monocytogenes stands out).