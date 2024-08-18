Bagnaia returns to the top
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|275
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|270
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|214
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|192
|5
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|139
|6
|B. Binder
|KTM
|128
|7
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|125
|8
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|113
|9
|F. By Giannantonio
|Ducati
|104
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|98
|11
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|73
|12
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|73
|13
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|55
|14
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|49
|15
|J.Miller
|KTM
|47
|16
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|46
|17
|A. Fernandez
|GasGas
|16
|18
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|14
|19
|J.Mir
|Honda
|13
|20
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|13
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|8
|22
|D. Pedrosa
|KTM
|7
|23
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|6
|24
|L. Marini
|Honda
|1
|25
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|0
|26
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
Francesco Bagnaia he had said on the eve of the Austrian GP that the goal was to regain the lead in the World Championship and he kept his word. At the Red Bull Ring the two-time world champion won both the Sprint and the GP and will now go to Aragon with a 5-point margin over Jorge Martin.
The Pramac rider with two second places could not have done more, third Bastianini, but very far from the leading duo. Fourth place for Marc Márqueza finishing order that reflects the Riders’ standings in another World Championship indisputably marked by Ducati, which without Fabio Di Giannantonio today still also has Marco Bezzecchi sixth behind Brad Binder.
A year ago the South African with the KTM he used to finish in second place, but now he barely enters the top 5.
#World #Rankings #Bagnaia #authoritatively #snatches #crown #Martin
Leave a Reply