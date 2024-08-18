Bagnaia returns to the top

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 275 2 J.Martin Ducati 270 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 214 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 192 5 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 139 6 B. Binder KTM 128 7 P. Acosta GasGas 125 8 A. Espargaro Aprilia 113 9 F. By Giannantonio Ducati 104 10 A. Marquez Ducati 98 11 F. Morbidelli Ducati 73 12 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 73 13 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 55 14 F. Quartararo Yamaha 49 15 J.Miller KTM 47 16 R. Fernandez Aprilia 46 17 A. Fernandez GasGas 16 18 J.Zarco Honda 14 19 J.Mir Honda 13 20 T.Nakagami Honda 13 21 A. Rins Yamaha 8 22 D. Pedrosa KTM 7 23 P. Espargaro KTM 6 24 L. Marini Honda 1 25 S. Bradl Honda 0 26 L.Savadori Aprilia 0

Francesco Bagnaia he had said on the eve of the Austrian GP that the goal was to regain the lead in the World Championship and he kept his word. At the Red Bull Ring the two-time world champion won both the Sprint and the GP and will now go to Aragon with a 5-point margin over Jorge Martin.

The Pramac rider with two second places could not have done more, third Bastianini, but very far from the leading duo. Fourth place for Marc Márqueza finishing order that reflects the Riders’ standings in another World Championship indisputably marked by Ducati, which without Fabio Di Giannantonio today still also has Marco Bezzecchi sixth behind Brad Binder.

A year ago the South African with the KTM he used to finish in second place, but now he barely enters the top 5.