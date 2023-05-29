Erdogan sang a song to supporters during a speech after the second round of presidential elections

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sang a song to his supporters after the second round of presidential elections. This is reported RIA News.

The politician came out to the assembled audience and sang the song “Duyanlara Duymayanlara”. Concluding his speech, in which he declared himself the winner of the election and thanked the citizens for supporting his candidacy, he began to sing again, which caused delight among the crowd.

Earlier it became known that Erdogan won 52.07 percent of the vote after counting 99.08 percent of the ballots. For his opponent, representing the opposition Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, 47.93 percent of the votes were cast.