The Juventus Chief Football Officer also talks about the choice of the sporting director: “The coach is consulted, we share the choices, the club is a working group”. Some players greet Allianz: “What we know is that players want to get involved”

“It’s always an important match, because pride is at stake, but points are also important tonight: we want to keep the door open for Europe that counts”: said CFO Francesco Calvo a few minutes before the match against Milan . “From the beginning we have expressed ourselves very clearly. We believe that we have been punished unjustly: we believe that there has been no proportion and we know that we started accused of violating one article and concluded that another was contested. But it’s a thing of the past now, it’s definitive and we need to be focused on the pitch.”

Future chapter — “The coach is consulted, we share the choices, the club is a working group – continues Calvo regarding the choice of the sporting director -. There was no veto, there is a comparison, always positive”. On the Giuntoli hypothesis: “I saw an important totonomi. We have clear ideas, it is not correct to comment before the end of the season. Juve goes beyond the single name, the management will work together on the future”. See also WSBK | The Pedercini team and Cresson separate with immediate effect

The Rose — “Allegri maintains his direct relationship with the team, but the club also spoke to the players. The match against Empoli? The team felt the repercussions more for the long match against Sevilla than for the sentence”. For some players with Milan it will be the last game at Allianz: “We have some expiring contracts, but we don’t know who will be there next year or not, the transfer market options are endless. What we know is that the players want dedicate onself”.

May 28, 2023 (change May 29, 2023 | 01:09)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Calvo #unjustly #punished #now… #Giuntoli..