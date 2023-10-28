Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, (M, right), President of Turkey, and his wife Emine Erdogan (M, left) take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration organized by the AK Party at Ataturk Airport. © Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

At a huge demonstration in Istanbul, Erdogan accused the West of being responsible for the “massacre” in Gaza. The countries in the region must show unity.

Istanbul – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is known for its pro-Palestinian position and sharp criticism of Israel when it comes to the Middle East conflict. Even with the current one War in Israel This is the case: At the beginning he was relatively moderate in his statements, but now his verbal attacks are intensifying. At a rally in Istanbul on Saturday (October 28), he shot not only Israel but also the West.

War in Israel: Erdogan attacks the West as the “main culprit in massacres”

He accused the West of being “the main culprit in the massacres in the Gaza Strip.” Apart from “some with a conscience who raised their voices,” these “massacres were entirely the work of the West,” Erdogan said at the pro-Palestinian rally. When it came to people with “conscience,” he was referring to participants in demonstrations in Western countries against Israel. The Turkish president criticized that these were not welcome in the West.

With the rally of his conservative Islamic party AKP at the former Ataturk airport site in Istanbul, Turkey wanted to “affirm loudly and clearly that we stand with the Palestinian people against the persecution by Israel,” Erdogan had previously stated. According to him, around 1.5 million people took part in the rally.

Huge pro-Palestinian demonstration in Istanbul: Erdogan also takes part

In his speech to several hundred thousand participants, Erdogan sharply attacked the West. “You mourned the children killed in Ukraine, why are you silent about the children killed in Gaza?” asked Erdogan. He also accused Western countries of creating “a crusading atmosphere” against Muslims. “If you have such an intention, then remember, this nation is still alive,” Erdogan shouted. Just as they acted in Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, they will also act in the Middle East.

Erdogan repeatedly recalled the Holocaust. “Yesterday they were killing Jews in gas chambers, today the same mentality is in Gaza,” he said. The West will Israel Erdogan also claimed that he would “sacrifice” if the time came. “Israel cannot survive for three days without the West,” it said.

Rally in Istanbul: Erdogan calls Israel a “war criminal”

He accused Israel of committing “war crimes.” “O Israel, we will declare you a war criminal,” Erdogan announced. Preparations for this are underway, he added. The West, on the other hand, is not even demanding a ceasefire, the Turkish ruler criticized: “How many children, women and elderly people have to die for you to demand a ceasefire?”

The Turkish head of state had previously called on Israel to stop “the madness” immediately in view of the increased attacks in the Gaza Strip. “Last night’s bombings once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and exacerbated the humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on the online service X, formerly Twitter. “Israel must stop this madness immediately and end the attacks.”

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo series

Reaction from Israel after Erdogan’s speech: Withdrawal of diplomats from Turkey

At the rally, Erdogan also stated again that Hamas is not a terrorist organization. He also accused Israel of “uninterrupted persecution” for 75 years and threatened: “The Western countries you trust will one day leave when their own houses catch fire. Then you will be alone with those you have persecuted for 75 years and their brothers.”

The first reaction to Erdogan’s speech has already come from Israel. Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced on the short message service X that Israel’s diplomatic staff had been recalled from Turkey and that they wanted to “reassess” bilateral relations with Turkey. (bb)