Rally | Kalle Rovanperä’s world championship is not yet certain – dramatic pictures from the World Rally Championship

There is no shortage of excitement at the Central European World Rally Championship.

Kalle Rovanperä23, is racing towards his second consecutive world championship in the Central European World Rally Championship.

Rovanperä starts the last and decisive driving day of the competition on Sunday in second place. Keeping that ranking, or worse, a points pot, is enough for Rovanpera to seal the World Championship title on Sunday.

Rovanperä’s challenger in the World Cup battle, Toyota teammate Elfyn Evans jerked his truck off the road and toward the barn on Saturday. The British exit knew with almost certainty that Rovanperä will repeat his world championship from last year.

So If Evans’ slim chance for the championship would remain, he should take more points than Rovanperä from the Central European World Rally Championship – at least two points more than Rovanperä.

From the Power Stage, which ends the race on Sunday, Evans would have the opportunity to take additional points. It is even the only theoretical chance for him to keep the World Championship fight alive.

Toyota’s staff efficiently repaired Evans’ car on Saturday night. The car was repaired and looked after by several people.

There was enough buzz around Elfyn Evans’ car on Saturday evening at Toyota’s service facilities.

Evans himself estimates that his car will be repaired for Sunday’s Power Stage and at the same time for all Sunday’s special stages.

Rovanperä also stated that he believes that Evans’ car will be repaired by Sunday.