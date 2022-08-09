To say that José Manuel Albares Bueno has a special closeness with Colombia does not sound like an exaggeration. After allthe Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain lived in Bogotá at the beginning of the century, as consul of his country, when he began his diplomatic career. In addition, her first daughter was born at the Reina Sofía clinic located in the north of the Capital District, during her stay in the country.

Described as someone especially close to Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, the current foreign minister – who has held the post for 13 months – accompanied King Felipe VI, who came to the possession of Gustavo Petro. In the midst of an intense agenda that included bilateral meetings and with his compatriots, he spoke exclusively with EL TIEMPO.

How do you feel when you return to Bogotá?

It is always a moment of great happiness, because here I lived the beginning of my career as a diplomat and my first daughter was born. Therefore, there are many memories, many emotions. I think that for any Spaniard it is always very pleasant to return to Colombia, where there is that warmth that makes no one feel like a foreigner.

How does the country of 20 years ago contrast with the one of today?

It has certainly had a positive transformation. Peace is much more present at the moment, as is a great emphasis on the environment, which is a favorable agenda for a country that concentrates such a large amount of biodiversity. This is a country that seeks to join its partners in the world, its neighbors and its friends, including, of course, Spain. The Colombia of today continues to advance and wants to continue advancing.

What will be the role of Spain in supporting the initiatives of President Petro?

When I spoke with Foreign Minister Leyva, I conveyed our willingness to support the Colombian government’s agenda. We focus on three major themes. The first was precisely the environment and biodiversity. Secondly, we are talking about the fight against inequality, a more complex situation in the world due to the global crisis created by Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine. And thirdly, we talk about the peace agenda. In these moments of so much tension, of flagrant violations of international law, peace is undoubtedly the greatest challenge that we all face. And there, too, Colombia, of course, can count on Spain so that peace is already something definitive. Also so that we work together for peace and stability throughout the planet.

It has been speculated that, in the case of groups like the ELN, Spain could host this process. What about it?

We are going to listen to what is the agenda of President Petro’s government in this regard and what are the priorities and the lines that he is going to mark. But what I can say is that if the Colombian government believes that Spain can help, can facilitate, can accompany this peace agenda, of course we will respond and be present as we have always done. If that is the case, we will make available everything that is in our hands, understanding that the agenda has to be Colombian. But of course we are not going to spare any effort to help make peace definitively a valid word in all corners of Colombia.

I give a vote of confidence to President Petro and his government. I believe that all governments must be judged by their actions and not anticipate prejudging

Moving on to another topic, Spanish investment in Colombia is very significant and the change in government generates uncertainty in the private sector. What message do you want to send to Spanish companies or companies of any nationality about the process that is beginning?

I give a vote of confidence to President Petro and his government. I believe that all governments must be judged by their actions and not anticipate prejudging. Spanish companies are not here to speculate, but have come here to invest and stay for the long term. During the pandemic they all maintained their operations in the country, in the midst of very challenging circumstances, which confirms what I say. They may be originally Spanish companies, but here they feel and work like Colombian companies for the well-being and development of the country. And it is positive that they are still here and for that they obviously need legal certainty and stability in the rules of the game. I am sure that President Petro will see it the same way.

There is much talk of the pink tide in Latin America, referring to the leftist governments that have come to power. What is your interpretation of what is happening?

Of course, it is the citizens of each country who decide. In this case, Colombians freely and democratically elected, without any doubt and with total legitimacy, President Petro, as happened with President Fernández in Argentina or President Boric in Chile. Beyond the particularities, what I do see is that there is an agenda that is repeated in all of them and coincides with that of the Government of Spain and to a large extent with that of the European Union. I am referring to the fight against climate change, in favor of the environment and diversity. All these governments will find the accompaniment and support of Spain for these objectives, because they are common and shared.

Several Latin American governments, and this one in particular, believe that the only true solution to the drug problem is the legalization of drugs. What do you think?

In this regard, Spain’s position is well known: fight against the mafias and eradicate what causes so many thousands of deaths throughout the world. I believe that this is the objective that we all have and that we should all have.

And, specifically, on the legalization of the drug trade?

It is not something that we shuffle or that we have on the table at any time.

The most recent United Nations population projections show how in certain areas of the world the number of inhabitants is falling. Since Spain is in that group, has your government thought of more audacious initiatives that allow the orderly arrival of Latin Americans to its territory?

That’s where we are, precisely. I am referring to creating programs for circular migration, for orderly migration. We have always stood out for being at the forefront of those countries that have tried at all times to ensure that Latin American citizens do not have a short-term Schengen visa imposed. Indeed, the Spanish economy cannot function without workers who come from other countries and those who arrive from Latin America are always welcome, since they integrate and participate in our development and well-being with great ease and receive sympathy due to the proximity of languages, for cultural ties, by historical ties. We are creating channels for either permanent migration or temporary migration, as we have done very recently, signing an agreement with Honduras so that all of this can be facilitated. But yes, in an orderly and legal manner.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, José Manuel Albares,. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

In the midst of that closeness that you mention, disagreements arise. One of them is the debate that has driven the president of Mexico about the Conquest. What is his posture?

All people are daughters of their respective time. We are children of the present moment and we look to the future. Historians and historiography must judge these facts, within the circumstances of the time. But the political decisions of now, what corresponds to those of us who are in politics, is to work for understanding, harmony. And it is what we aspire to with all the governments of Latin America, so that the Ibero-American Community of Nations becomes stronger, so that together we face these difficult challenges. Of course there are very legitimate debates within historiography and history and within each country, but the call we make is that we always seek what unites us, which is much: our culture, our common language, being together in front of the challenges.

In the case of Colombia, is the issue of the San José galleon a contentious issue?

That is exactly a very good example of what I just pointed out to you. The San José galleon should not be something divisive, but it can be a meeting point for both countries. And that is the desire of Spain, which has a well-known position on what is an underwater grave and a state galleon. But beyond this position, we believe that the best way to address the issue is to work together for its exploitation, so that everyone can enjoy, learn about, investigate the discovery, which can be an additional link between Spain and Colombia.

World geopolitics changed due to the invasion of Ukraine. Does Latin America run the risk of being ignored because of what is happening in Eastern Europe?

I can assure you in all seriousness that the Government of Spain, and I as chancellor, work so that Latin America is at the center of all agendas. In a very short time, in 11 months, we will have the presidency of the European Union for a semester, in the second half of 2023. I guarantee that Latin America will be at the center of our presidency and therefore at the center of the European agenda. We want there to be a great summit between the European Union and the associated countries in CELAC that is inclusive, from which a powerful work and financing program for the region emerges. I always explain to my colleagues at the table of foreign ministers of the European Union that Latin America is, by far, the most Eurocompatible region on the planet because our languages ​​are spoken here, because we share the same values ​​of defense and belief in multilateralism, the search for democracy and the defense of human rights. Therefore, nothing more normal than joining forces especially in this world. And the echo that I am finding from all my European colleagues to whom I speak is that, after looking at each other from behind, we look at each other again. For this, it is essential to ratify, as soon as possible, the Mercosur trade agreements, the trade agreement with Chile, and the one with Mexico.

It is impossible to finish without asking him about Venezuela…

What we want is for there to be a true dialogue between Venezuelans. In my case, I have been talking to all parties. I speak, of course, with the government and I speak, of course, with the opposition, either personally in Madrid or by telephone with those in Caracas. Spain will always be there to accompany any process like the one that was about to emerge in Mexico, which involves a dialogue for Venezuelans, because Venezuela is a very important country for everyone.

What do you hope to find on your next visit to Colombia?

Even stronger ties between the two countries. I am sure that, as has been the case for many decades, the relationship between Spain and Colombia will be increasingly intense and I am confident that this agenda of equality, of the fight against climate change, of peace, is already firmly established. And there Spain will always be at the side of Colombia and the Colombian people.

RICARDO AVILA

Senior analyst at EL TIEMPO