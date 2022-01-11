Those who grew up in the 90s know that back then there were a couple of animes that dominated everyone: Dragon ball Y Knights of the Zodiac. This pair of series was liked by many people at that time and even today they have quite a few followers and have continued with various projects.

Although they were quite different from each other, we cannot deny that seeing a union between Dragon ball Y Knights of the Zodiac it would fill the heart of our 90s child with joy. Fortunately, seeing this pair of animes together is no longer just a fantasy and we must admit that the result is better than we expected.

The protagonist of Dragon Ball would be a very good golden knight

As those who enjoyed Knights of the Zodiac, the golden knights were the ones who had some of the best armor in anime. Thanks to a fanart we can see Goku wearing the imposing Libra armor that once belonged to Dohko.

This work was done by the artist known as Salvamakoto, who decided to share it on his profile Instagram. It should be noted that it seems that the cartoonist chose to give it a look quite similar to the style that was used in Dragon Ball Z. This puts the cherry on this nostalgia cake. Here we leave them.

Salvamakoto seems to be a huge fan of Dragon ball since its feed is full of works dedicated to this anime and its characters. Even before Goku, I had already made another drawing of Have shin han with the armor of Virgo Shaka. That was also a combination that was quite impressive for him.

Although we probably won’t see an official union of this pair of anime, at least we have the work of the artists who are inspired by them. Let’s hope that in the future something like this will become a reality.Can you imagine some figures of Dragon ball with the armor of Knights of the Zodiac? They would leave us penniless.

