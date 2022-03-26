World.- In the ephemeris of this March 26 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1991, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay signed the Treaty of Asunción and constituted the Common Market of the South (Mercosur).

What are the ephemeris of March 26?

1812.- An earthquake destroys the cities of Caracas, La Guaira and San Felipe, all of them located in the territory of present-day Venezuela.

1899.- The German archaeologist Robert Koldewey discovers the walls of ancient Babylon.

1907.- Nicaraguan troops cause a new defeat to those of Honduras and El Salvador and enter Tegucigalpa.

1913.- Balkan War: the Bulgarians attack and take the city of Adrianople from Turkey.

1956.- The last French troops in Vietnam leave Saigon.

1962.- The United Party of the Socialist Revolution of Cuba is created, antecedent of the current Communist Party of Cuba.

1971.- The Bangladesh Liberation War begins between West Pakistan (currently Pakistan) and East Pakistan (Bangladesh), which ended on December 17, 1971 with the independence of present-day Bangladesh.

1989.- Historic elections in the USSR to elect 1,500 territorial deputies to its new Congress, with a turnout of 80%.

1997.- 39 young men from the Heavens Gate sect, who had committed suicide on a ranch in Santa Fe (California, USA), were found dead.

1999.- Augusto Pinochet, detained in London, receives the visit and support of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

– Snipers in Paraguay kill at least 5 members of the “Youth for Democracy” group during a demonstration.

2001.- The Argentine Congress grants extraordinary powers to the Executive to launch profound economic reforms.

2003.- Interpol issues a formal arrest warrant against former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, a refugee in Japan.

2007.- The Protestant Ian Paisley and the Catholic Gerry Adams reach a historic agreement that will allow the formation of a government in Northern Ireland.

2021.- The presidents of the countries belonging to Mercosur celebrate the bloc’s 30 years in a virtual act in which the differences around the joint strategy of commercial opening are evident.

– At least 32 dead and more than 160 injured in one of the worst train accidents in Egypt.

Who was born on a March 26?

1871.- Serafin Alvarez Quintero, Spanish playwright.

1893.- Palmiro Togliati, Italian communist leader.

1904.- Emilio “Indio” Fernández, Mexican film director and actor.

1905.- Viktor Frankl, Austrian scientist, father of logotherapy.

1909.- Héctor José Cámpora, president of Argentina.

1911.- Tennessee Williams, American playwright.

– Bernad Katz, German biophysicist, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1970.

1916.- Sterling Hayden, American actor and writer.

1925.- Pierre Boulez, French composer and conductor.

1931.- Leonard Nimoy, American actor popular for his characterization of Mister Spock in the Star Trek series.

1935.- Manuel Summers, Spanish film director and comedian.

1940.- Nancy Pelosi, American politician.

1941.- Richard Dawkins, British science communicator and ethologist.

1942.- Erica Jong, American writer.

1943.- Robert “Bob” Woodward, American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner in 1973 for his investigation of “Watergate”.

1944.- Diana Ross, American singer and actress.

1948.- Steven Tyler, American singer of the group Aerosmith.

1949.- Patrick Süskind, German writer.

1952.- Pedro J. Ramírez, Spanish journalist and writer.

1973.- Lawrence “Larry” Edward Page American businessman, creator with Sergey Brin of the company Google.

1985.- Keira Knightley, English actress.

Who died on a March 26?

1566.- Félix Antonio de Cabezón, Spanish composer.

1827.- Ludwig van Beethoven, German composer.

1892.- Walt Whitman, American poet.

1902.- Cecil Rhodes, British and South African politician.

[1945.- David Lloyd George, English politician.

1980.- Roland Barthes, French philosopher, writer, essayist and semiotician.

1984.- Seku-Turé, president of Guinea-Conakry.

2004.- Jan Sterling, American actress.

2009.- Griselda Álvarez Ponce de León, first female governor of a state in Mexico.

2015.- Tomas Tranströmer, Swedish poet, Nobel Prize for Literature in 2011

2016.- Jim Harrison, American writer.

2017.- Jaime Ortiz Lajous, Mexican architect.

